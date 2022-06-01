Dylan James wins USHL Rookie of the Year

SIOUX CITY — After seeing the Tri-City Storm win several postseason awards, the Sioux City Musketeers on Wednesday received some well-deserved news.

Dylan James earned the United States Hockey League Rookie of the Year.

““It’s a crazy feeling,” said James to the team on Wednesday. “I have to thank my coaches, teammates and the Sioux City organization that helped me out. As the year went on I started to gain more confidence and get more comfortable and everything was rolling with the guys around me. Obviously to win the Clark Cup and now to be honored with Rookie of the Year is an amazing feeling and I couldn’t be prouder of how our team played this season.”

James became the fourth Musketeer skater in franchise history to win the award, and he’s in pretty good company. The other three Musketeers were Tyler Palmiscno, Max Pacioretty and Jake Guentzel.

James led the USHL in points this season with 61. He had 28 goals and 33 assists to lead the rookie crew in all three categories.

James was also 12th in goals and he was tied for 17th in points among all skaters.

The North Dakota signee was the Forward of the Week twice this season.

During the Clark Cup Playoffs, James scored five goals and had three assists to help Sioux City win its first championship in 20 years.

He also became the fourth Rookie of the Year to win the cup in the same season. The last one was Kieffer Bellows with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2014-15.

Now, James heads to Buffalo, N.Y., to be one of 86 skaters who will participate in the NHL Draft Combine.

The NHL Draft starts July 8.

“Well earned,” said Musketeers coach Luke Strand on Twitter. “Unreal consistency, attitude, coachability and teammate.”

Earlier this week, Tri-City took three season individual awards. Mitchell Miller won Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year, Jeremy Wilmer took Forward of the Year, and on Wednesday, Arsenii Sergeev earned Goaltender of the Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.