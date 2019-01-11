FARGO, N.D. | Josh Nodler’s fine rookie season continued for the Fargo Force Friday night.
Nodler scored both goals as the defending Clark Cup champions posted a 2-1 overtime win over the Sioux City Musketeers during United States Hockey League play at Scheels Arena.
Nodler’s 11 goals and 13 assists for Fargo (17-11-3) includes three 2-goal efforts this season, two against the Musketeers. In fact, he scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime win at the Tyson Events Center on Nov. 11.
Sioux City (17-8-5), a 3-1 winner at Fargo on Thursday night, knotted the game as Ian Malcolmson scored a power-play goal with 12:06 left in the third period. Martin Pospisil and Luke Johnson provided assists on a goal which came eight seconds after the Force’s Kaden Bohlsen was whistled for a slashing penalty.
Bohlsen later exchanged fists with the Musketeers’ Aaron Grounds, one of two fights in the seventh game of the season series between two rivals.
Sioux City’s Anthony Kehrer was whistled for a holding penalty with 33 seconds remaining in regulation. Coach Luke Strand’s squad was able to withstand an intense power-play chance to get into overtime, but a minute and 24 seconds into the extra session, Nodler scored, on assists from Ben Meyers and Hank Crone.
Prior to the game-winning goal, Sioux City goaltender Ben Kraws (15-6-4) had converted 32 of 33 saves.
Meyers hiked his scoring streak to 12 games. Crone has two goals and seven assists against the Musketeers this season.
Sioux City is 3-2-2 against Fargo this season.