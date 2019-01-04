YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Youngstown's Jack Malone proved to be a one-man wrecking crew as he scored three times in the second period to fuel a five-goal Phantom uprising en route to a 5-3 win over Sioux City in a United States Hockey League game played at the Covelli Centre Friday.
Malone, who was a member of the Unites States team at the recent World Junior A Challenge in Canada last month, also had an assist and now has a dozen goals this season.
The big night by Malone was enough to ruin a night when Sioux City had three power play goals, two by Marcus Kallionkieli and one by Parker Ford.
The Musketeers led 1-0 after a period on a Kallionkieli score off an assist from Ford 19 second before the first intermission but five unanswered by the Phantoms in the middle period turned the tide for good.
Brett Murray, a Canadian native who was drafted by Buffalo in the 2016 NHL draft, also added a goal and two assists for Youngstown (12-12-3, 27 points).
Sioux City (16-7-3, 26 points) plays again at Youngstown Saturday with a a 6:05 p.m. start time.