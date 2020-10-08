Five Sioux City Musketeers selected in NHL Draft

Now the Musketeers have three NHL draft picks that could be with the team throughout the season, combined with some solid returners from last year.

Edwards and Langenbrunner are both defensemen and they join a group that consists of Christian Jimenez, one of the top rookies in the league last season, and Gabe Blanchard.

"I think that shows the depth of that unit. You have the returners in Blanchard and Jimenez and add (Daniel) Laatsch and Edwards, that's an exciting group," Strand said. "Then you are talking Mason and some young players that will join our team, it should be a strength of our group. You mix them with the veterans, we need that depth back there."

Edwards was the highest Musketeer drafted. He was the 27th player taken in the fourth round, 120th overall, by the New Jersey Devils. Edwards was acquired in a trade last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede and he's a Michigan commit.

The defenseman played for Spruce Grove in the AJHL last season and is from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada. He had nine goals and 24 assists in 50 games last season.