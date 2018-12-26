SIOUX CITY | They’re back!
Bobby Brink, Parker Ford and Luke Johnson are fresh and available, one of five key factors to look forward to as the Sioux City Musketeers quickly approach the 2019 portion of the United States Hockey League season.
These three Musketeers combined for five goals for the United States squad that won the gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge held Dec. 9-16 at Bonnyville, Alberta. Brink extended his scoring streak at the WJAC to five games when he scored a first-period goal, assisted by Ford during the 2-0 win over Russia in the finals at Lalonde Arena.
No doubt the Musketeers will honor the three along with associate head coach Mark Abalan, a U.S. assistant coach prior to the start of Saturday’s home game against Lincoln. This is one of five things Musketeers fans can look forward to as Coach Luke Strand’s 14-7-3 squad prepare for the remainder of the season.
SATURDAY NIGHT SALUTE: Here’s a shout to the four Musketeers who helped the U.S. win the gold medal at the WJAC for the second time in the last three years and the eighth time overall. Brink, who departed for Canada as the USHL’s scoring leader with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists), left Lalonde tied for the WJAC scoring lead with eight points (2, 6).
Ford contributed two goals and two assists, including the first goal for a Sioux City player at the event in a 4-2 win over the Czech Republic in the second game of the preliminaries. Johnson, who in the midst of the Musketeers’ six-game winning streak back in November was the USHL’s defenseman scoring leader, had a goal and three assists, including two assists in a 7-3 preliminary win over Canada West.
Abalan won gold in his second chance as assistant coach at the WJAC and both have been head-coached by Anthony Noreen of the Tri-City Storm. The first time came in 2013 at Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.
BRINK’S IMPACT: Now the runner-up to Musketeers’ linemate Martin Pospisil (11, 23) for the USHL scoring lead, Brink has been a scoring sensation in his first full USHL season. The right wing on a line that also features center Pospisil and left wing Marcus Kallionkieli (13, 8), Brink scored in each of his first eight games, which included five multiple-point games.
Overall, Brink has scored in 17 of the 19 games he has played. Thirteen have multiple-point efforts and incidentally, the Musketeers are 10-2-1 in those instances. Another good thing heading into Friday night’s game at Fargo, Brink’s three multi-point contributions in two wins have produced a goal and six assists.
Another Brink stat? He became the first USHL player to claim two hat tricks on the season with the last of his three third-period goals in a 4-1 win over Lincoln on Nov. 10.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Ford knows the thrills of playing in front of the Tyson Events Center fans on New Year’s Eve.
The temperature outside the Tyson was well below zero and continued to plunge as Strand’s Musketeers trailed Omaha 1-0 deep into the third period. Ford changed the game when he assisted on team captain Brady Ferner’s goal at the 7:13 mark. Then, a minute and 35 seconds into overtime, Ford scored an unassisted goal to complete a 2-1 victory and sent 3,061 fans back into the tundra.
The New Year’s Eve game has long been a Musketeers tradition will mark its 34th year and has averaged over 4,000 fans. The Musketeers have a 16-16-4 record on New Year's Eve, but have gone 2-0-1 in the last three games. Omaha is the opponent for the eighth straight year.
THE NHL/USHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME: It’s going to be a long January, as the Musketeers’ first six games will be on the road, though one isn’t too far away, on Jan. 12th at Sioux Falls’ Denny Sanford Premier Center.
One of the highlights for four Musketeers – Brink, Johnson, Kallionkieli and goaltender Ben Kraws (12-5-3, 2.83 GAA) is their participation in the NHL/USHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 8 at Ice Box Arena in Lincoln. During the history of the NHL/USHL Top Prospects Game, 90 participating players have been selected in the NHL Draft, including two former Musketeers, Jordan Schmaltz (St. Louis Blues, 2012) and Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks, 2015).
Two years ago, Eeli Tolvanen of the Musketeers was selected to the NHL/USHL Top Prospects Game, but he didn’t play because of injury. He eventually finished the season with 35 goals and 29 assists (including the 5 goals and 5 assists in the Clark Cup Playoffs) and became a 2017 first-round pick of the Nashville Predators.
A POST-SEASON PUSH? Why not? Last season, the Musketeers had a five-game winning streak that began with a two-game sweep over Central Illinois just before the Christmas break. The Musketeers were 10-3-3 in January, a mark that kept them in contention for a playoff berth for much of the remainder of the season.
Pospisil won’t be available this weekend as he is playing for Slovakia in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Juniors Tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia. He’ll be available beginning Jan. 11 when the Musketeers play at Fargo. Considering the scoring from the top line of Kallionkieli, Pospisil and Brink, Strand’s squad should remain in contention the rest of the season.
Kraws’ play between the pipes will be a key. Special teams have been strong all season, especially the fifth-place power play (22.6 percent) and the seventh-place penalty kill (81.0 percent).