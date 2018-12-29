SIOUX CITY | Once again, Parker Ford has been rewarded.
Two weeks after he helped the United States win the gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge, Ford collected his second 2-goal effort of the season while triggering the Sioux City Musketeers to a 4-3 United States Hockey League win over the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Ford’s first goal snapped a 1-1 tie at the 13:50 mark of the second period. This goal was the first of three straight in a matter of barely two minutes.
Meanwhile, Ford’s second of the night and 11th of the season, good for a 4-1 lead with 4:16 remaining until the second intermission was good for a 4-1 lead, coming 35 seconds after Matt Miller’s power play goal.
“Being back with the team, we are really clicking right now,” said Ford. “My line chemistry is really well with Jordan Steinmetz and Matt Miller. I think we got rewarded tonight. We’re always working hard. We kind of got lucky. Pucks bounced our way and we got a lot of scoring chances. We capitalized.”
Ford, who heads into Monday night’s 37th annual New Year’s Eve game against Omaha with 11 goals and eight assists, was one of three Sioux City skaters with multiple points in the win which improved Coach Luke Strand’s squad to 15-7-3.
Steinmetz, the left wing on the line that Ford centers, contributed a goal and two assists, the same total for right wing Miller. This line first started producing shortly before Ford and the others departed for the WJAC.
“I think we get the feeling we knew what we were missing when he was gone,” said Strand. “He’s an exciting player. He plays for the team first. His consistency … it’s just a natural thing he has going in his name now. By his example, everyone jumps on the same train.”
Ford was honored before the game along with teammates Bobby Brink and Luke Johnson along with Musketeers’ associate head coach Mark Abalan for their efforts at the WJAC, where the USHL-dominated squad guided by Tri-City Coach Anthony Noreen brought home the gold for the second time in the last three years. Brink was named the event’s most valuable player, tying for the scoring lead with eight points (2 goals, 6 assists).
Ford had two goals and two assists during the WJAC at Bonnyville, Alberta, assisting on Brink’s first-period power play goal in the 2-0 title game win over Russia. Johnson contributed a goal and three assists while Abalan won his second gold medal as an assistant, the first coming in 2013 at Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.
Ford was asked what winning the gold medal meant to him.
“It means everything to be honest,” he said. “I never thought I’d be in that position to be completely honest. It was really cool. I got to play with a lot of guys I play against. We had an unbelievable coaching staff. I learned a lot from it.”
Steinmetz’s productive night began with a goal that came with 7:26 left in the first period that tied it up at 1-all. It was the second multiple-point game of the season for Steinmetz, who has five goals and seven assists.
“We were skating really well,” said Steinmetz. “We were causing turnovers and then we were turning those into offense. We were getting pucks behind (Lincoln) and we were doing the little things right. We were outworking them. We were outcompeting them. It resulted in getting pucks to the net.”
Meanwhile, Miller’s eighth goal of the season was assisted by defenseman Dominic Vidoli, one of three Musketeers who were playing their first game of the season. Fellow defenseman Adam Samuelsson and right wing Matthew Stienburg also experienced their first-ever USHL game.