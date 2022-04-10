Former Musketeer Bobby Brink headed to the NHL

What a week for Bobby Brink.

One day after ending his collegiate hockey career with a national championship, former Sioux City Musketeer Bobby Brink is headed to the National Hockey League.

Brink, who played for the Musketeers from 2017 to 2019, led the NCAA in scoring this season with 53 total points, and was a key cog in a University of Denver squad that walloped Minnesota State on Saturday night, 5-1, to clinch the ninth national title in program history.

On Sunday, Brink took the next step in his hockey career by signing a three-year entry level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Brink is expected to make his NHL debut on Tuesday when the Flyers play a road game against the Washington Capitals.

"We're very excited to have Bobby under contract after an outstanding career in college hockey that concluded with a National Championship," Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a team press release. "Bobby possesses a high compete level combined with terrific hockey sense and offensive skill that has led him to succeed at every level he has played in his young career."

Brink had four total points for the Musketeers over 13 games in 2017-2018, and then scored 35 goals and 33 assists in 43 games for Sioux City in the 2018-2019 season.

"He was the ultimate competitor," Sioux City coach Luke Strand said of Brink's time in Sioux City. "I think his passion for the game stood out, and he just wanted to win. He wanted to win at everything, he'd try to beat his mom if he could in a game. That's just him."

"I think everyone has told him he's like too small, or not fast enough or whatever. He's kind of got a chip on his shoulder to prove them wrong."

Brink wasn't the only former Muskie to win a title on Saturday, as defenseman Shai Buium contributed an assist on a third period goal by Denver's Mike Benning.

For Strand, watching his former players compete on the big stage is a special feeling.

"It's so neat," Strand said. "It's fun to fast forward to where they are now. It's easy to remember what they did here. When they come here, we're a part of their journey. It's fun to see them have the next opportunity."

