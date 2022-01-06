Former Musketeers coach Brett Larson, defenseman Steven Kampfer invited to U.S. Olympic hockey team

SIOUX CITY — Two past Sioux City Musketeers are headed to the Winter Olympics.

The U.S. men’s hockey team announced Thursday that former coach and general manager Brett Larson made the cut, while former Musketeers defenseman Steven Kampfer received an invitation from Team USA.

The invitation for Kampfer was first reported by Frank Seravelli of DailyFaceoff.com.

They’ll travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympics that start Feb. 2.

Larson is currently the head coach for the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team, and next month, he’ll help be an assistant coach.

"It is a huge honor, and I am extremely proud to represent our country in China," Larson said in an SCSU press release. "It's a dream come true to represent the United States at the Olympic Games, and I look forward to the opportunity to help our team win gold."

Larson was the coach and GM here in Sioux City from 2011-13.

While with the Musketeers, Larson won 52 games and took the team to the 2012 conference quarterfinals.

His two years as head coach in Sioux City were the first two of his career.

Musketeers owner Lloyd Ney remembered Larson while he was here as a player’s coach, and he was a step beyond his time for building player relationships.

“He got to go through that first experience right here in Sioux City,” Ney said. “He valued building those relationships with his players. It helped him continue to progress as a coach. The guys loved playing for him. His personality was so infectious and his players liked him.

“The players came out and played hard for him. He always made the locker room a welcomed place to be,” Ney added.

Ney said he keeps in touch with Larson on a regular basis, and that the Huskies coach tries to make it to one Musketeer game a year.

Larson has experience coaching United States teams before. In 2020, he was an assistant to the U.S. team at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and in 2012, he was the head coach for the U.S. Junior Select squad that won at the World Junior A Challenge.

The former Musketeers coach also is in rare company when it comes to going to the Olympics. He became the third St. Cloud State coach to be named to Team USA. Larson joins Herb Brooks and John Harrington.

Brooks coached the 1980 and 2002 teams, while Harrington was an assistant at the 1984 Olympics.

Larson is in his fourth season with the Huskies, and his record is 75-38-9 with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Kampfer, meanwhile, is currently in the Kontinental Hockey League playing for the Ak Bars Kazan.

He currently has 29 points with them in 45 games. Kampfer has 11 goals, as well as 18 assists.

He spent 11 years in the U.S. playing pro hockey with his last stop coming with the Boston Bruins.

With the Bruins, Kampfer played in 20 games. He scored two goals and had three assists. Kampfer played in 231 career NHL games, and had scored 15 times.

Kampfer played with the Musketeers from 2004 to 2006. He played in 90 games for Sioux City, and he scored 34 points.

Ney has a connection with Kampfer, too. When Kampfer was 13, Ney coached him in a week-long camp up in Michigan.

Kampfer played in Sioux City before Ney started his tenure with the Musketeers.

This news is just another added chapter of good news off the ice for Sioux City. Late last year, Akira Schmid became the first United States Hockey League goaltender to make the jump from the Tier 1 league directly to the National Hockey League.

Schmid made his NHL debut last month.

“The success of all the players and coaches that have come before, it all says the same thing,” Ney said. “Where can you go from Sioux City? It says you can go anywhere.”

Weekend preview

While the Musketeers are celebrating having two alums going to the Olympics, they return to the ice this weekend for two games against Lincoln and Fargo.

The Stars come to town for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Friday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 50th anniversary golden puck.

It’ll be the fourth meeting between the Stars and Musketeers.

The Stars have won all three games, including a 5-1 home win on Dec. 3. The Stars beat Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 30.

The Musketeers are coming off back-to-back losses. Captain Kirklan Irey said that the Musketeers can learn from giving up big chances like they did Sunday in 4-3 loss to Tri-City.

They also were able to get a power play goal from Owen McLaughlin in the third period Sunday.

“I thought our PK was very good (Sunday), and we had a good power play and I think our power play is starting to find chances again,” Irey said. “I think just the more chances we get and the more confident all of us we are with each other, I think that’s going to just help us going forward.”

The Musketeers face Fargo on Saturday night at 6:05.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.