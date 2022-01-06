Former Musketeers coach Brett Larson, defenseman Steven Kampher invited to U.S. Olympic hockey team

SIOUX CITY — Two men with past Sioux City Musketeer connections are headed to the Winter Olympics.

The U.S. men’s hockey team announced Thursday that former coach and general manager Brett Larson made the cut.

According to a report from Frank Seravelli of DailyFaceoff.com, former Musketeers defenseman Steven Kampher received an invitation from Team USA.

They’ll travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympics that start Feb. 2.

Larson is currently the head coach for the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team, and next month, he’ll help be an assistant coach.

"It is a huge honor, and I am extremely proud to represent our country in China," Larson said in an SCSU press release. "It's a dream come true to represent the United States at the Olympic Games, and I look forward to the opportunity to help our team win gold."

Larson has experience coaching United States teams before. In 2020, he was an assistant to the U.S. team at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and in 2012, he was the head coach for the U.S. Junior Select squad that won at the World Junior A Challenge.

The former Musketeers coach also is in rare company when it comes to going to the Olympics. He became the third St. Cloud State coach to be named to Team USA. Larson joins Herb Brooks and John Harrington.

Brooks coached the 1980 and 2002 teams, while Harrington was an assistant at the 1984 Olympics.

Larson is in his fourth season with the Huskies, and his record is 75-38-9 with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Larson was the coach and GM here in Sioux City from 2011-13. While with the Muskies, Larson won 52 games and took the team to the 2012 conference quarterfinals.

Kampfer, meanwhile, is currently in the Kontinental Hockey League playing for the Ak Bars Kazan.

He currently has 29 points with them in 45 games. Kampfer has 11 goals, as well as 18 assists.

He spent 11 years in the U.S. playing pro hockey with his last stop coming with the Boston Bruins.

With the Bruins, Kampfer played in 20 games. He scored two goals and had three assists. Kampfer played in 231 career NHL games, and had scored 15 times.

Kampfer played with the Musketeers from 2004 to 2006. He played in 90 games for Sioux City, and he scored 34 points.

While the Musketeers are celebrating having two alums going to the Olympics, they return to the ice this weekend for two games against Lincoln and Fargo.

The Stars come to town for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Friday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 50th anniversary golden puck.

It’ll be the fourth meeting between the Stars and Musketeers.

The Stars have won all three games, including a 5-1 home win on Dec. 3. The Stars beat Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 30.

