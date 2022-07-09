Former Sioux City Musketeers' Dylan James, Garrett Brown and Joel Maatta all taken in second day of NHL Draft

SIOUX CITY — Three Sioux City Musketeers were taken on Friday during the second day of the National Hockey League Draft.

Dylan James was the highest taken prospect out of the Musketeers, as the Detroit Red Wings took the defenseman and the USHL Rookie of the Year 40th overall.

A 6-foot, 181-pound left wing, James had 28 goals and 33 assists for 61 points in 62 games. He's described as a competitive player who has skill but likes to play a physical game. He is effective along the boards, likes to go the net and projects to be more of a bottom-six, gritty type of player. He's headed to play collegiately at North Dakota.

"He put up some big numbers," said Kris Draper, the Wings' director of amateur scouting. "He's a complete player. We like his 200-foot game, used in all situations. He played at Sioux City and won a championship, and you commit to North Dakota, you're going there to play hockey. You factor all those things, we're excited to get him."

James kept up the tradition of being taken from a Clark Cup champion team the same year Sioux City won it all.

Later in the morning, Garrett Brown was taken pick No. 99 by the Winnipeg Jets.

Brown and Reese Laubach are the first Jr. Sharks out of California ever taken in the NHL Draft.

“We’re definitely starting to put out more players,” Brown said. “I know in future years, we’re going to have a few picks that have gone through the Jr. Shark program, and that just goes to show the development side of it.”

Laubach had his youth hockey Sharks jerseys hanging on the wall behind him during his interview with the media, showing off that he wore No. 8 — and yes, he chose that number because of Pavelski.

“It shows that the Jr. Sharks is a growing program here, it’s a growing foundation,” Laubach said. “We’ve got some really great coaches, great staff that’s helping us develop into the players we are today. It’s great to see hockey growing in California.”

Three coaches Laubach credited with helping him were Mike Janda, John Beaulieu, and Curtis Brown — Garrett’s dad.

“When I started with the Junior Sharks, this was definitely the farthest thing from where our attention was,” Curtis Brown said. “So this is really something that just validates that we’re on a decent path.

“Obviously, for San Jose to pick up a hometown player, it’s got a movie script feel to it.”

Brown, who will attend the University of Denver, has grown over six inches in the last two years. He was a 5-foot-7 forward when was drafted by Sioux City of the USHL in 2000, but is now a 6-3 defenseman.

“My game is just kind of turned into being more of a sturdy and responsible defenseman than I was,” Brown said. “In past years I didn’t really have too much of that defensive game. I’d say I would cheat for offense, and I think I’m starting to round out as a whole player.”

In the seventh round, the Edmonton Oilers took a familiar name.

Now with the University of Vermont, Joel Maatta was taken 222nd overall by the Oilers.

Maatta played in 95 games with the Musketeers over the span of two seasons. He had 45 points with the Musketeers in those two seasons.