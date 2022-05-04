From draft to playoff stardom, Sioux City Musketeers advance to Western Conference Final

SIOUX CITY — Two years ago this week, Sioux City Musketeers coach Luke Strand drafted Tabor Heaslip, Tomi Leppanen and Alex Tracy.

Those three were taken in the United States Hockey League Phase II Draft in May 2020, and on Tuesday, those three Musketeers earned the game’s “Three Stars of the Game” in a 3-0 win over Waterloo.

“I thought we had a great response,” Strand said. “The guys went about their business. Good on them. When you go from drafting Tabor Heaslip, Alex Tracy and Tomi Leppanen, until they actually arrive, it’s emotionally awesome to see how much they’ve grown up as human beings, let alone hockey players.”

The Musketeers won the Western Conference semifinal series against the Black Hawks with the shutout win, and Sioux City moves on to face Tri-City in the conference finals that starts Friday in Kearney, Neb.

Tracy was the first among the aforementioned trio taken in the Phase II Draft, as the Musketeers front office took the Chicagoland goaltender in the third round.

On Tuesday, Tracy held the Black Hawks scoreless and recorded his third shutout within about a two-month stretch.

The Black Hawks were held to 16 shots, which Tracy stopped every single one of them. There were a couple close calls, but Tracy stepped up to keep the cage clean.

“Usually, during the regular season, I dealt with the nerves quite a lot before the games, but coming into this series, I felt more excited than nervous,” Tracy said. “I felt confident in my games. The guys are playing great in front of me, and that gave me confidence as well.”

As he has been all season, Strand was equally proud of his goalie for stepping up in the biggest game of the season.

“He’s a heck of a player, and on top of that, if you want to go do this as a job and a career, you have to be able to put up big performances in big games,” the Musketeers coach said. “He did it again today.”

Tracy, by the way, celebrated a birthday on Wednesday.

Heaslip was taken in the fourth round of that draft on May 7, 2020, and he was the first goal scorer in Tuesday night’s game.

His goal came at the 17-minute, 25-second mark of the first period, and it was the third straight game in the series where the Muskies scored first.

Heaslip got the goal, but Grant Slukynsky did a nice job of setting up that play.

Slukynsky got the puck from Nick Pierre, and then he made a nice pass to Heaslip.

Heaslip was hanging out in front of the crease, standing near Waterloo goalie Emmett Crouteau.

Heaslip didn’t shoot the puck right away. He waited a second to maneuver from one side of the cage to the other, and then he slid the puck past Crouteau to light the lamp.

“We talked prior to the game about getting guys to the net, and get some loose pucks,” Heaslip said. “Slu handled it amazingly and I didn’t have anyone on me. I found an opening down low and stuffed it in. It was a huge momentum push for us. We were coming out hard, we broke through and we took off from there.”

Sioux City Musketeers address immediate needs in USHL Phase II draft SIOUX CITY -- After a 16-24 record in the 2019-20 season, the Sioux City Musketeers had a few holes to fill going into the two phases of the U…

When Heaslip got here last year, he had to battle his way through the lineup. He got a little bit of ice time, but the forward from Fort Worth, Texas, wanted more.

So, in the offseason, he worked on his stick handling, and he worked on his speed.

“I worked on getting faster, because I think that’s my biggest asset,” Heaslip said. “I like to work on my hand and shot, and get into open areas. We have a lot of open ice here. Strand gives us good drills and I’ve progressed my offensive game a lot.”

Leppanen was taken later on in the 2020 draft, and he added the insurance goal Tuesday. That came at the 7:24 mark of the third period.

Leppanen simply shot the puck top-shelf past Crouteau from deep in the face-off circle on the left-hand side.

Slukynsky had a nice screen on Crouteau, making it even harder for the Black Hawks goalie to pinpoint Leppanen’s shot.

Leppanen is from Rouma, Finland.

For good added measure, Ben Steeves scored an empty net goal in the final minute to clinch the win. That goal was unassisted. It was his second goal of the postseason.

Looking briefly ahead, Sioux City takes on top-seeded Tri-City in the conference finals. Game 1 is Friday in Kearney, while Game 2 is Saturday.

The Musketeers will host the Storm at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday for Game 3 of the series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.