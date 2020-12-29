Fusco to make USHL debut

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers took a gamble this summer, saving a roster spot for Harvard-bound defensemen John Fusco. With the world stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team felt there was a real chance that Ivy League schools would not participate in winter sports and that Fusco would make his way to Sioux City.

The gamble paid off.

Fusco is a 19-year old Massachusetts native with a powerful right-handed slapshot. His father, Mark, is a United States Hockey Hall of Famer and represented Team USA at the 1984 Olympics. He was awarded the Hobey Baker Award in 1986, given annually to the top player in college hockey.

John, meanwhile, was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs 189th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He made his USHL debut Tuesday night in Fargo.

Last season Fusco captained Dexter Southfield School in Massachusetts, where he patrolled the blue-line alongside Musketeer defenseman Mikey Adamson. Fusco finished the year with ten goals and 21 assists in 24 games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0