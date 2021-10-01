Goalie-palooza: Musketeers' Tracy, Mangbo set to battle for playing time

SIOUX CITY — There will be a new starting goalie this season for the Sioux City Musketeers, that much is certain.

Who it will be has not yet been determined, but with Chicago native Alex Tracy and Swedish expat Axel Mangbo leading the way, the Musketeers have no shortage of options at the position.

The Musketeers had one of the league’s best goaltenders last season in Akira Schmid. Schmid, a Swiss player who signed an entry-level contract after the season with the New Jersey Devils after being drafted by the team in 2018, finished the year with a 92 percent save percentage.

Tracy, who allowed 43 goals a season ago over 18 games, is the Muskies’ sole returning goaltender this season, while Mangbo was selected by Sioux City in the first round of Phase II of the 2021 USHL draft.

After serving as Schmid’s backup for most of last season, Tracy is eager to get his shot at the starting job. According to Musketeers head coach Luke Strand, the team plans to employ a platoon system at goalie, at least in the early part of the season.

“Ever since day one when I got here in Sioux City, coach Strand and the coaching staff have always said that it’s going to be the best guy who is going to get the most opportunity, whoever is playing well,” Tracy said. “I never like to say that there is definitely a clear cut starter, and never like to get too comfortable. We definitely have two good options with me and Axel, so we’re definitely excited.”

The franchise has a storied history at the goalie position, with players like Schmid and the late Matiss Kivlenieks providing NHL-level talent at the position in the past decade.

Kivlenieks, who died this past July, helped lead Sioux City to the Clark Cup Finals back in 2016-2017, and was later drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

As a member of that storied lineage of Sioux City goalies, Tracy is ready to make his own mark for the team.

“It definitely motivates me every single day, whether it’s on the ice or in the gym,” Tracy said. “Just looking back, like Matiss, rest in peace, and Akira, seeing what he did every single day to make himself better definitely motivated me last year and pushed me through the summer and then into this year. I’m definitely excited to keep the legacy going and hopefully put on a good show this year.”

Tracy learned a lot from watching Schmid last year, and his example has influenced the way Tracy will be playing the position this season.

Last year, Tracy said that he would often go out of his way to make the spectacular save, which would sometimes leave holes open for pucks to slip through.

“This year, I’m taking more of a conservative approach, where I’m just stopping what I should stop and maybe make an extra few saves here and there,” Tracy said. “That is definitely something (Schmid) taught me last year that I am going to take into this year.”

Strand, who is entering the fourth season of his second stint as the team’s head coach, gives credit for the team’s history of goal-tender success to the work of current Muskies goalie coach Shane Clifford.

Strand said that Clifford’s work, along with the competitive environment in the team’s practices, has kept the franchise strong at the position over the years.

Clifford also works with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, and is the USA Hockey Goalie Development Coordinator.

According to Tracy, that the competition between he and Mangbo is “crucial” to both of their success, and they often finish practice with some kind of goalie competition, just to test themselves.

“It’s not only going to make us better, it’s going to make the team better too,” Tracy said. “That competition every single day in practice. It’s definitely crucial, and I’m looking forward to having a good year with him."

Now that he is starting his second season in Sioux City, Tracy has grown fond of the town. He came from Chicago, but now considers Sioux City his hockey home.

“I get a lot of people asking me, ‘It would probably be super nice to play for the Steel’ in Chicago, and pretty close to my house, like 45 minutes,” Tracy said. “I always tell them, to be honest, even if I had the chance to play there, I would turn it down in a heartbeat.

“That is how awesome this place is, and how special the people are. I’m just super pumped to get this year going.”

