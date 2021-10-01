Golden Anniversary: Musketeers eager to kick off home schedule in milestone 50th season

SIOUX CITY — It’s time to play hockey in Siouxland once again, and 2021-2022 is an important season for the Sioux City Musketeers.

It's the golden anniversary in the love affair between Sioux City and its hockey team, as the franchise celebrates its 50th year of existence.

Usually, people will tell you that a 50th anniversary is the time to give the gift of gold.

Who needs gold, when the silver of a Clark Cup would be so much more thoughtful?

On Saturday, the Muskies will drop the puck for the 6:05 p.m. home opener against Sioux Falls at Tyson Events Center, for what head coach Luke Strand hopes will be another successful year on the ice.

After a season that ended with a loss to Fargo in the Clark Cup semifinals, there are plenty of high expectations.

The Musketeers go into the home opener with a 1-1 record after losing the season opener on Sept. 25 to Team USA at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, before following it up with a 5-2 win over Muskegon on Sept. 26 in Pittsburgh.

“It’s exciting to be back home, for sure,” Strand said. “I thought Pittsburgh gave us an opportunity to, one, we got on the road as a team, which is vital on the team-building side. I think the other, everybody played in the lineup, and we got great competition. We’re already back in league play.”

There are lots of new faces on the Sioux City roster, though there also plenty of players returning for another season. Six forwards return from the Musketeers 2020-2021 lineup, along with one defenseman, and a goalie.

University of Wisconsin commit Nick Pierre is back, along with Providence College bound right-hander Bennett Schimek, who finished last season with 11 goals and 24 total points, sixth-best on the team.

Tabor Heaslip returns after putting up 14 points a season ago, along with Kirklan Irey, who is committed to Bemidji State.

Also returning will be the Bens, in Minnesota-Duluth bound Ben Steeves and Ben Doran.

On defense, Griffin Ludtke returns, along with goalie Alex Tracy.

With those guys coming back, and 18 newcomers joining the squad, Strand is happy with the balance in skills, and the strong culture that he has seen from the team.

“The returners, I think they feel a really heavy weight in passing that torch onto the next group,” Strand said. “That being said, our leadership, I know the question has already come out about captains, there hasn’t been one question. No one has asked about being a captain, and no one is asking who is the captain, because they’re all pulling the rope. That, for us, is a great sign for our culture."

At goalie, the Musketeers will have to replace current New Jersey Devils prospect Akira Schmid, who established himself last season as one of the best in the USHL. This season, Tracy and Axel Mangbo, a native of Molle, Sweden and University of Vermont commit, will both get reps in front of the net.

Owen McLaughlin, an 18-year old Penn State commit and seventh-round 2021 Philadelphia Flyers draftee, joins the team as a free agent.

“I think Philly got a steal for a seventh-round pick,” Strand said. “I’ve heard all about it this past year. He was on our affiliate list, so he was a player who was coming down the pipe. Owen has made great strides, physically he has just got to get more maturation throughout his body. His brain and his ability are crazy good.

“They’re not seventh-round good, they’re a way higher pick than seventh round good.”

McLaughlin, who was raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia and grew up going to Flyers games, was thrilled to hear the news that he had been picked by his hometown squad.

As a player just out out high school, and with a college commitment in the bag, McLaughlin has a long way to go before he steps onto the ice in the NHL. First, he has to focus on being a Sioux City Musketeer. His goal for the season is simple.

“Obviously, to win a Clark Cup,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve got a good group of guys, so the veterans are helping me get adjusted, and it’s been pretty good so far.”

The Muskies have plenty of other new guys as well, including Wisconsin native Brady Welsh, who the team acquired in the Phase I second round of the 2021 USHL draft. 17-year old Boston College commit Connor Welsh is back after playing in one game for the Muskies a season ago.

Charlie Schoen and Dylan James are two Division I-bound players who join the Muskies after playing last season in the NAHL and AJHL, respectively. Schoen will play at Arizona State, and James is headed to North Dakota.

Dean Bauchiero, a forward who stands 6-foot-4 inches and weighs 222 pounds, was acquired in the fifth round of Phase II of the 2021 draft, and will head to Brown University after playing for Sioux City.

The Muskies will have four European born players on the roster in 2021. In addition to Mangbo, Latvia natives Peteris Purmalis and Ralfs Bergmanis join the team as a forward and a defensemen, respectively, while defenseman Tomi Leppanen of Finland joins after signing as a free agent.

No matter where they come from or where they are headed after this year, the 2021 Musketeers all know where they will be on Saturday night.

Every last one of them will skate out onto the ice at Tyson Events Center, ready to hear the roar of the home crowd once again.

“We’ve got the best fans in the league, so obviously we’re super excited,” Tracy said. “Some of the new guys aren’t really sure what to expect, but they’re going to be pleased with the outcome on Saturday, especially with the 50th year and all the hype around it.”

“We expect there to be a pretty big crowd and they always give us good support. We love hearing it, and we’re definitely excited.”

