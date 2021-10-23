'He’s with us all the time': Sioux City retires Matiss Kivlenieks' jersey number

SIOUX CITY — This one was for Matiss.

On Friday night at Tyson Events Center, the Sioux City Musketeers immortalized one of the greatest players in team history, in an emotional pre-game ceremony prior to their 6-4 win over Tri-City.

Moments before the game, the Musketeers retired the No. 35 in honor of Matiss Kivlenieks, a Columbus Blue Jackets player and former Musketeers goal-tender who died this past summer in a tragic accident.

The fans in attendance were treated to a tribute video featuring highlights from Kivlenieks' Sioux City career, as well as a thank-you video from his family back in Latvia. The Musketeers then turned the spotlight toward the arena rafters to reveal Kivlenieks’ No. 35, which will hang in perpetuity.

“It was a pretty emotional night,” Musketeers forward Ben Steeves said. “It affects everybody, everybody on the ice going through that ceremony, and you could even see Tri-City, it affects them. That shows how small the hockey world is, and it was definitely great to get a win for Matiss tonight.”

“It’s really emotional, but it just shows that he’s with us.”

The game itself was a thriller for Musketeers fans, as the home team erased a 1-0 deficit with three unanswered goals in the first period. In the second, Tri-City tied the game up with a pair of goals, and took a 4-3 lead with a score from Tanner Adams at the 5:08 mark of the third.

But the Musketeers closed out the game with three more unanswered goals, as Owen McLaughlin, Dylan James, and Ben Steeves all found the net to boost Sioux City to a 6-4 win. The victory boosted Sioux City’s win streak to three games, and pulled them to within a half game of the Storm in the USHL Western Conference standings.

After every victory, Sioux City presents a team member with the Musketeers' locker room sword as recognition of the game’s hardest worker. After Friday night’s win, the Sioux City players presented the sword to goalie coach Shane Clifford, a close friend of Kivlenieks.

Clifford worked closely with Kivlenieks during the 2016-2017 season, a year where he was named USHL Player of the Year while helping lead the team to an appearance in the Clark Cup Finals.

“This week being here, I wouldn’t miss this for nothing,” Clifford said. “Trav and the guys in the front office did an unbelievable job with the celebration of his life, and the guys gave me the sword. It was a pretty emotional night.”

Like seemingly everyone else that crossed his path, Clifford spoke of Kivlenieks in glowing terms.

Kivlenieks proved to be a star on the ice, setting team records in 2016-2017 with a .932 save percentage, a 1.85 goals against average, and five shutouts in 49 games played. After that season ended with a three game to two Sioux City loss to Chicago in the Clark Cup Finals, Kivlenieks signed an entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.

While his on-ice accomplishments speak for themselves, it was Kivlenieks personality that seems to have left the biggest impression on his coaches and teammates.

Kivlenieks had a passion for sweets, and Clifford recalled telling Kivlenieks that he probably should eat healthier and hit the weight room, only to find the goalie with more junk food in his room the next time they interacted.

“We would tease each other a lot, and he was just one of those kids that you just really enjoy being around,” Clifford said. “He was definitely one of them and it was a lot of great memories. .. He was just an awesome person, and I will miss him so much.”

Though Kivlenieks hasn't been with the Musketeers in over four years now, the players say that he still feels like a part of the team.

“He’s with us all the time,” McLaughlin said. “I didn’t personally know him, and I don’t think any the guys here did, he was a little before us. But we’ve only heard good things about him from my billet family and other billet families, so it’s special.”

When the players and coaches speak of how Matiss is still with them, it’s not just in a spiritual sense. His mark can be seen, as well as felt.

“We, at the end of every year, sign under our stalls,” Steeves said. “Leave a mark on the locker room. (Goalie Alex) Tracy is in Matiss’ stall, and at the beginning of the year right when we got here, we looked under his stall and saw his signature.”

“It really hit home, and we definitely feel him with us every single day.”

Kivlenieks was everywhere at Tyson Events Center on Friday. In the stands, the first 1,000 fans were given posters with Kivlenieks' likeness on them. On the ice, the players competed with his retired number 35 hanging high overhead.

After the game, Musketeers head coach Luke Strand complimented his team on the solid performance, in which they handed Tri-City its first loss. He then made clear what the night was really all about.

“That win was for Matiss, his teammates, and his legacy,” Strand said.

Sioux City will play Des Moines at 6 p.m. on Saturday night in the annual “Cross-Check Cancer” game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0