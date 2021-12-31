How Madison Memorial senior Tyler Kreft is following in his father's goalie pads

MADISON, Wis. — Tyler Kreft is following in his father’s footsteps.

But he’s getting a bit of a jump-start.

The Madison Memorial goaltender spent eight months working with the Sioux City Musketeers, despite being the third goaltender.

Kreft did not see playing time but learned life and hockey lessons in Sioux City.

“I had to grow up quickly, but I was able to step into those shoes pretty well,” Kreft said about his experience. “What helped was the environment around me. It was a great group of guys that I spent every day with.

“It was like a family. And that was one thing that I really cherished about being there.”

During his USHL stint, Tyler texted his dad one day when he was navigating the Musketeers’ locker room. He found his dad’s name etched in team history.

“A thing that Sioux City does is there is a plaque on the wall or each stall has names of players that sat there before them,” Brian Kreft said. “It helps build the culture and the tradition of the program.”

Brian was a 1991 Memorial graduate and goaltender.

Raised in Madison, Brian played for the Spartans for three seasons, decades before his son would join the same program.

The elder Kreft came up through the West Madison Flyers youth hockey organization and played for the Madison Capitols for several years leading up to his Memorial career.

Brian also competed for two seasons in the USHL with Sioux City from 1991-93. He played for a brief time with the Waterloo Black Hawks and then was traded back to the Musketeers.

Brian now works as an assistant coach and goaltender coach for Team Wisconsin’s Under-16 squad. Tyler has played with the elite hockey club for three years, in addition to the Madison Capitols.

A majority of USHL players are college-age athletes of age 19 or 20. They bide their time playing junior hockey in anticipation of moving on to NCAA programs.

Tyler, at age 17, participated in a Musketeers tryout camp and was offered a position in September 2020. The teenager practiced and supported his two goaltending partners through late May 2021. If a player was injured, he would be expected to assume a bigger role.

As a junior at Memorial, Tyler took virtual classes due to a pause with in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When opportunities to continue competing with Sioux City didn’t pan out, Tyler returned to Madison. He spent the summer visiting with a Musketeers teammate and participating in hockey activities.

Brian said Tyler is a student of the game and “soaks in” instruction on technique. The youngster has taken part in high-level seminars and goaltender camps that feature some of the best coaches and players in hockey.

Brian and wife Andrea Kreft didn’t hesitate to allow their teenage son the chance to make a foray into the junior hockey ranks.

“He works hard to perfect his craft,” Brian said. “Obviously, there are a lot of technical elements that come into play as far as being a goalie and stopping the puck, but there are also a lot of game-awareness and situational-awareness things.

“He’s a pretty cerebral person and he’s not extremely extroverted, but at the same time he’s got a nice presence and self-confidence to himself.”

Tyler has performed well in goal for Memorial for two-plus seasons. He posted a .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots). He faced 100 more shots during his sophomore season en route to a .924 save percentage (279 saves on 302 shots).

As a senior this year, Kreft, who rejoined the Spartans two weeks before the season began in November, has compiled a 3-5 record, .912 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average.

“He’s been an exemplary leader and I expect him to lead the rest of the way,” Memorial boys hockey coach Peter Brenner. “How he plays will have direct impact on how we do as a team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0