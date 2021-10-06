'I don't want to do anything else:' Passion for the game drives Muskies' Charlie Schoen

SIOUX CITY — This past weekend was a special one for first-year Sioux City forward Charlie Schoen.

On Saturday night, Schoen played a major part in the Muskies’ 5-2 victory over Sioux Falls in their 2021 home opener, finishing with one goal and two assists.

He did it all with his parents, Chuck and Ruby Schoen, watching from the stands.

Coming into his first home game, Schoen knew that the atmosphere would be special. He’d heard from his teammates all week about how intense the Musketeers’ crowd can get.

“They told me everything it was going to be,” Schoen said. “It was going to be rowdy, great support. It’s awesome, I’ve loved every second here and it’s nice having a huge crowd here supporting you. It’s so much easier to be playing here when you have your fans cheering for you constantly. It was awesome.”

Schoen, a 19-year-old Arizona State University commit, grew up in Andover, Minn., just north of Minneapolis. He played hockey for Andover High School, and spent time with the Minnesota Bolts 14U and the Minnesota Blades 16U teams before beginning his junior hockey career in the 2018-2019 season, with nine games for the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

Schoen played two games for Lincoln in 2019-2020, but spent most of the season and all 2020-2021 with the NAHL’s Janesville (Wis.) Jets. After scoring 27 goals in 40 games for Janesville, Schoen was picked by Sioux City in the sixth round of Phase II of the 2021 USHL draft this past May.

So far, he seems to be adjusting well to his new team. Through three games, Schoen has four points, including one goal and three assists, for an average of 1.33 points per game.

Musketeers head coach Luke Strand has been impressed with Schoen’s skating ability on the ice, and his attitude off it.

“I think there is two sides to his game,” Strand said. “He is really responsible with what he does and that gives him the ability to be around the puck a lot, and a lot of minutes for us. His experiences right now have led him to be a scorer, so I bet you the trend is for him to continue to score.”

As a Minnesota native, Schoen is a Minnesota Wild fan, though he claims that its “kind of hard to say sometimes.”

His favorite players in the NHL are Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Arizona’s Clayton Keller, but the player he most wants to be like is Boston’s Brad Marchand.

According to Schoen, Marchand’s gritty play and skills on both offense and defense are something he wants to emulate. Currently, Schoen is working on his defensive game with Strand and the other Musketeers coaches, in hopes of developing into a solid two-way forward.

“I feel like the offense is going to be there for me, but I think it’s important too that I'm trusted in the late minutes of the game or when we need to keep a puck out of the net," Schoen said. "I’d say that is really what I want to be remembered as, is a trusted two-way forward.”

In addition to his obvious passion for the game, Strand also enjoys Schoen’s personality, and what he calls his “smirky grin.”

“He comes to work every day and he makes himself very competitive, by his enjoyment for the game,” Strand said. “It shines. You know when he is having a frustrating day, but more times than not, he’s having the energized day.”

Schoen gives credit for his passion for the game to his parents. His father, Chuck, was a hockey goalie in high school, and introduced his son to the sport at a young age.

“My parents pushed me super hard and they sacrificed a lot for me to get here,” Schoen said. “ I think my parents are super hard workers and I feel like they put that into me. I think they’re also really competitive. So I feel like just (competitiveness) and hard work is what has gotten me here.”

On Saturday, Schoen’s parents made their first trip to see him play hockey at Tyson Events Center, and seeing their son put up a big performance, it sounds like they will be a frequent presence amongst the Musketeers’ faithful.

“It was nice for them to see their first game and first time in Sioux City,” Schoen said. “Luckily, we had a pretty good night. It was nice having them there, and since they’re like five hours away from here, they’re going to be at a lot of games. We’re closer to Des Moines and stuff too, so they will be at a lot of those games. We’ll have a couple extra supporters this year.”

Schoen has a seemingly bright hockey future ahead of him, with a Division I spot waiting for him next year at ASU, which he admits is a “unique place to play hockey.”

But no matter where he is playing, in the hot desert of Arizona or in the deep winter cold of the Midwest, it seems that the thing that drives Musketeers’ young draft pick is the thing his teammates and coaches have noticed in his short time in Sioux City.

A love of the game.

“Just a passion for the game,” Schoen said. “I love hockey, I don’t want to do anything else. I’d say that is what drives me so far.”

Sioux City will play on Friday, at Omaha.

