'It was a special night:' Sioux City Musketeers raise over $40,000 on Cross-Check Cancer night

SIOUX CITY — Charlie Schoen and Mikey Adamson had big smiles on their faces after Saturday night’s win against Des Moines.

Grant Slukynsky had an extra sense of appreciation.

The Sioux City Musketeers won on the ice, but they also won off the ice, too.

The United States Hockey League team held its annual Cross-Check Cancer fundraiser. The Musketeers wore special-themed jerseys against the Buccaneers, and after the game, those jerseys were auctioned off.

The proceeds benefited UnityPoint Health-Sioux City and the fight against cancer.

Sioux City raised over $40,000 in the jersey auction after the game — thanks to two big bids for Adamson’s and Schoen’s jerseys.

Adamson’s jersey was up for auction before Schoen’s, and the defenseman’s purple-themed jersey went for $6,500.

Adamson said as the number went up, he was amazed at how supportive the fans were of the cause. His eyes were getting bigger and bigger.

Adamson skated off the ice with a smile on his face.

“That’s definitely an honor and it’s for a great cause,” Adamson said. “I think it’s a special moment for it to go for $6,500. It’s definitely nuts.”

That became a new Musketeers’ record, but it was at the top of the list for less than an hour.

Schoen took the ice to have his jersey auctioned off, and it went for $7,000. It helped that Schoen pulled off a hat trick earlier in the night, leading Sioux City to a 4-1 win over the Buccaneers.

“I’ll give him that one, he had an awesome night,” said Adamson with a laugh.

Adamson and Slukynsky both have had connections to cancer.

Adamson had an aunt — Geraline Barber — and grandfather who have dealt with cancer. His grandfather, Eric Barber, passed away to cancer.

“It definitely gave me that extra juice to play in this game,” Adamson said. “They’re definitely a huge part of my family and the huge back bone during the game for me right there. I had them in the back of my head. I wanted to play for them and for all the people around the world affected by cancer.

“It was special,” Adamson added.

Slukynsky, meanwhile, has seen both of his parents have to battle the terrible disease.

His parents — Jenny and Tim — are both cancer-free.

Slukynsky was one of the first Musketeers to have his jersey auctioned, and he watched his teammates help raise money.

With each and every sweater auctioned off on Saturday, Slukynsky became more grateful.

“Obviously, I’ve been affected by it personally, so for the fans to be able to contribute money for a good cause, it means a ton,” Slukynsky said. “We’re super thankful for the donations. It was an emotional weekend. To have my teammates and my coaches with me, I have a great support system.”

The Musketeers have a home-and-home weekend series against Lincoln, with Saturday’s game being in Sioux City.

