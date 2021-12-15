'It's so inspiring:' NHL callups Steeves and Schmid provide motivation for Musketeers' players

SIOUX CITY — Saturday night was a special one for the Sioux City Musketeers.

On the ice at Tyson Events Center, the Musketeers came away with a dramatic 3-2 win over the rival Omaha Lancers, thanks to a game-winning goal from Bennett Schimek in a shootout.

At the same time, 1,300 miles away, a familiar face had a lifelong dream come true.

Early in Sioux City’s game against the Lancers, the team announced to the home crowd that former Musketeers’ goalie Akira Schmid would be starting on Saturday night for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The crowd cheered loudly in response, as yet another Sioux City hockey alum made his way to the sport’s highest level.

Schmid, a Swiss native who spent last season between the pipes for the Musketeers, was called up by the Devils on Friday morning to replace injured New Jersey goaltender Jonathan Bernier, and got his first start Saturday against the New York Islanders.

Schmid made 25 saves, while allowing four goals, in the Devils’ 4-2 loss to New York. But regardless of the final result of their former teammate’s debut, there were still plenty of smiles in the Musketeers’ locker room.

“It’s unbelievable,” current Musketeers’ goaltender Alex Tracy said. “I texted him right away, I was so happy for him. He’s probably my favorite goalie partner of all time. Not only is he an incredible goalie, he is an incredible person. We were very close on the team last year, and I’m so excited for him, and happy for him.”

Following the conclusion of last season, Schmid signed a three-year entry level contract with the Devils, after being drafted by the team in 2018. He began the season with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets.

Schmid went 8-0-2 in 10 games with Utica, with a 1.60 goals against average, and a .944 save percentage, with two shutouts. He underwent double hip surgery following his first season with Sioux City, and then rebounded with a performance that earned him the USHL Goaltender of the Year Award.

For his former teammates, Schmid is an example of what is possible.

“I think it pushes everybody,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “It motivates. You’re this close, you’ve got a lot of things to prove and do day in, day out to put yourself that much closer. (Schmid) found his way doing that, and he is a true pro.”

In the week prior to Schmid’s callup, Alex Steeves, another former Musketeer and the brother of current Sioux City forward Ben Steeves, got his first NHL callup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ben found out about his brother’s promotion in a phone call from their mother.

“She called me and said ‘Ben, your brother just got called up to the NHL,” Steeves said. “I was in shock. I was so happy for him.”

The elder Steeves played 39 games with Sioux City in the 2015-2016 season, but spent the majority of his time in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, before going on to play at the University of Notre Dame.

Ben, who will play hockey next season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, said that he called Alex following his second NHL game and asked him all about what it was like to play in the big show.

For a guy who hopes to become an NHL player himself someday, the experience sounded pretty awesome.

“It’s definitely what you’d expect,” Ben Steeves said. “It’s professional. I remember him saying ‘Obviously, the league has better players, but it’s really just the mental side,’ just getting over that hump and knowing that you belong in the league, that he needs to really get used to. I’m sure he’s doing a great job of it so far.”

Steeves and Schmid are just two more additions to a long list of former Musketeers that have gone on to play in the NHL. That provides a powerful motivator for the current crop of Muskies, who now see their friends, former teammates, and brothers going on to fulfill their hockey dreams.

“It’s so inspiring,” Ben Steeves said. “It just paves the way. We all know what it takes. So we’re just going to keep working ourselves, and hopefully one day some of us on this team get to the highest level.”

Strand, who is in his sixth season as the head coach of the Musketeers, said on Friday that when he announced the news of Schmid’s promotion to the team, the players cheered so loud that “He probably heard it in New Jersey.”

While Schmid and Steeves are the two latest former Musketeers to make the jump to the NHL, they probably won’t be the last. Strand is confident that there are some current Musketeers who will someday get the call themselves.

“I think there is definitely people you’ll watch on TV in NHL jerseys,” Strand said. “We’ll have the same opportunities to celebrate their successes. There is another crop coming that are in college right now that will come through, and I think it just motivates one another all the time.”

Sioux City will play on Friday, at Tri-City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.