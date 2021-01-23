Joel Maatta scores Musketeers' lone goal in loss to Waterloo

WATERLOO – Charlie Glockner made 32 saves as the Waterloo Black Hawks handed the Sioux City Musketeers a 2-1 United States Hockey League loss Friday at Young Arena.

Joel Maatta scored the Musketeers' lone goal, and it came at the 19-minute, 55-second mark of the first period. Bennett Schimek tallied the assist.

The Black Hawks used a two-goal outburst in the second period for all its scoring.

With 10:41 left in the period, Alex Gaffney, acquired in a trade with Omaha earlier in the week, scored on assists from John Waldron and Cooper Wylie.

Then with 4:31 to go in the second, Kyler Kleven scored the game winner on assists from Wylie and David Gucciardi.

Glockner made the lead hold up despite Waterloo being out shot in all three periods and 33-24 for the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0