Justin Hryckowian makes instant impact for Sioux City Musketeers

“They had their world turned upside down,” Strand said. “Nobody really had a thorough knowledge of what was going to happen and how it was going to unfold.”

Hryckowian admitted it was different going through the dispersal process. Musketeers general manager Andy Johnson was one of the few people in the league to reach out to Hryckowian. The conversations were good, according to Hryckowian, and the young Canadian was eager to get to Sioux City once he found out he was selected.

“You always have some nerves,” Hryckowian said. “You don’t want to come into a new locker room and step on anyone’s toes and try to change anything. I knew I had to come in to be myself, and we all got along right away.”

Hryckowian just wanted to get on the ice. He hadn’t played since last November, after he sustained a concussion and a neck injury.

Hryckowian didn’t let his injury eat away at his confidence. He kept working in the offseason training in Quebec, and knew he could stay healthy if he had a shot to play for the 2020-21 season.

“I’ve felt 100 percent for awhile now and I’m just grateful to be playing on the ice,” Hryckowian said.