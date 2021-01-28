Justin Hryckowian makes instant impact to Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY — Luke Strand sees a little bit of Ryan Carpenter in Justin Hryckowian.
Hryckowian, the captain of the Sioux City Musketeers, came in right away from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to show some of the same qualities of the current Chicago Blackhawks center who used to play at the Tyson Events Center.
Hryckowian brings consistency and a strong work ethic as well as the ability to be a game-changing player.
Hryckowian has gone about his business to become a high-level center.
“He has the intent to be a leader, he has the intent to inspire people,” Strand, the Musketeers coach, said. “Ryan was an example setter, a doer. He backed it up with the way they went about their business. I see a lot of Carpy in (Hryckowian). They’ve got enough stick skill to make a difference on the ice, but they’re No. 1 influencing way is how hard they play. They share that commonality for sure.”
Hryckowian was one of the last people he expected to be elected captain. It came as a complete surprise.
“Coming to a new team, all I wanted to do was come in and work hard,” Hryckowian said. “Camp went on and it just came naturally taking on that leadership role. There’s so many good options to be named captain, but it’s a great honor. It’s one I take with a lot of pride.”
Strand agreed that giving Hryckowian the letter “C” wasn’t part of the plan. Hryckowian just naturally earned it.
“It was icing on the cake,” Strand said. “Attitude would be one, about how he goes about his business. He always wants to have an influence on the room, on the play and when it’s time to make a play.”
The Musketeers open up a three-game homestand on Friday night, starting off against Fargo. Even though Hryckowian won’t be on the ice Friday due to suspension because of an aggression penalty last weekend, the native from L'Île-Bizard, Quebec, has made an instant connection with the team.
Hryckowian wasn’t sure if he was going to play this season at all. Last season, Hryckowian played for Cedar Rapids, but the RoughRiders elected not to have a season due to the pandemic and arena damage sustained by the August derecho.
The players found out through a Zoom call on Sept. 18, 2020, that there wasn’t going to be a season in Cedar Rapids. The news caught everyone off-guard and had to figure out what their future held.
Hryckowian was disappointed to not be able to play with his Cedar Rapids teammates, but that quickly turned to excitement to play for the Musketeers.
If they wanted to play, they would be entered in a dispersal draft. The Musketeers took Hryckowian in the dispersal draft that also involved Madison Capitals players.
“They had their world turned upside down,” Strand said. “Nobody really had a thorough knowledge of what was going to happen and how it was going to unfold.”
Hryckowian admitted it was different going through the dispersal process. Musketeers general manager Andy Johnson was one of the few people in the league to reach out to Hryckowian. The conversations were good, according to Hryckowian, and the young Canadian was eager to get to Sioux City once he found out he was selected.
“You always have some nerves,” Hryckowian said. “You don’t want to come into a new locker room and step on anyone’s toes and try to change anything. I knew I had to come in to be myself, and we all got along right away.”
Hryckowian just wanted to get on the ice. He hadn’t played since last November, after he sustained a concussion and a neck injury.
Hryckowian didn’t let his injury eat away at his confidence. He kept working in the offseason training in Quebec, and knew he could stay healthy if he had a shot to play for the 2020-21 season.
“I’ve felt 100 percent for awhile now and I’m just grateful to be playing on the ice,” Hryckowian said.
Hryckowian brings some depth at the center position, and that’s something Strand has been looking for since the end of last season.
Hryckowian filled that void instantly. Heading into the three-game homestand, Hryckowian is second behind Brian Carrabas in points with 16 and the two Musketeers are tied with eight goals apiece.
“I’m just trying to be the best player and person and that’s why they brought me here,” Hryckowian said.
Keys to the weekend
The Musketeers are going to be short-handed on Friday and Saturday. They’ll also be without Ethan Edwards and Gabe Blanchard. Edwards and Blanchard are also suspended from penalties accrued last weekend in Waterloo.
“For our guys and for our team, the opportunity lies for our guys to grab what’s there,” Hryckowian said. “It’s the next-man-up mentality.”
Blanchard will also have to sit out Saturday’s game.
Strand said it won’t change the way they’ll play, but guys off the bench will have to fill some of those roles.