Justin Hryckowian, Sioux City Musketeers power past Sioux Falls
Justin Hryckowian, Sioux City Musketeers power past Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY — A four-goal second period powered the Sioux City Musketeers to a 6-2 victory over rival Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The Musketeers scored the only goal of the opening period when Joel Maatta deflected a Gabe Blanchard slapshot past Stampede netminder Noah Grannon.

Justin Hryckowian scored twice within the first five minutes of the second period to extend the lead to three. Less than a minute later Kirklan Irey bounced a puck to himself off of a pane of glass and slid it past Grannon to make it a 4-0 game. Then it was Matteo Costantini collecting a centering pass from John Fusco at the top of the crease, where he buried it in the back of the net for his first career USHL goal.

Sioux Falls got a goal back before the intermission when Cole Sillinger scored on a breakaway but the Musketeers had an answer less than 90 seconds into the third period when Brian Carrabes scored a breakaway goal of his own. JP Turner added a Stampede goal with just over two minutes left in regulation but it was too little, too late.

Eight different Musketeers recorded a point in the game and four had multipoint performances meanwhile Akira Schmid finished with 21 saves. Sioux City is now 9-8-1 and returns to action Tuesday night to host Lincoln.

