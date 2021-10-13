Kirklan Irey named Sioux City Musketeers captain

SIOUX CITY — Kirklan Irey got his wish: He wanted to be the captain for the Sioux City Musketeers for the 50th anniversary season.

The Musketeers forward was named captain over the weekend, and he will don the “C” on the Musketeers’ sweaters.

“It’s an honor,” Irey said. “Becoming the captain for the 50th anniversary, it’s something special. I think all of us are looking forward to the season and having the “C” is something I was looking forward to.”

Irey admitted that he thought it was a possibility to be named the captain, but he didn’t let it overcome his thoughts. If it happened, that’s great, but if not, he would’ve supported whomever took that role.

“I was being myself and being a good person around the (dressing) room helped me along the way,” Irey said. “I was thinking about who was going to get the alternate captains and what we could really do as a team. I know we can go far.”

He was selected by the Musketeers personnel that happens inside the staff, according to coach Luke Strand.

Strand said his experience being in Sioux City played a major factor. This is Irey’s third season playing for the Musketeers, and Irey has seen what it takes to be successful in the United States Hockey League.

“He’s an adult in the room,” Strand said. “He brings his human side of what he is. He is so consistent. I think the surrounding cast will make him a better leader. I think he’s learned well from previous captains. I think at the same time, he’s got a mature attitude about his teammates, and when you’re a captain, that’s a really fine line.”

Strand explained that there’s two sides that Irey has to balance. First, he has to listen to his assistant captains — Griffin Ludtke, Tabor Heaslip, Mikey Adamson and Grant Slukynsky — and the other players who don’t have captaincy responsibilities.

Then, Irey has to make sure he communicates well with the coaching staff.

Strand has seen how well Irey has communicated well with the players and coaches, and that’s a key reason why he received the honor.

“I think that’s where the surrounding cast comes into play,” Strand said. “They have to listen to their own teammates, and they have a responsibility to take on chapters that our team has not run into yet.”

Irey saw how vocal last year’s captain, Justin Hryckowian, was on and off the ice. Hryckowian knew how to work the room, and Irey saw when Hryckowian spoke, and when it was time to lead by example.

Irey wants to take that into his game.

“I want to be there for guys when they have a bad game, things like that,” Irey said. “I’m surrounded by great leaders and great guys in the locker rooms. I think we’re an open book in the room.”

Irey certainly set the tone on the ice last weekend in Fargo. In a 4-3 loss to Fargo,

Irey scored two power play goals.

Irey’s first goal tied the game at 2-2 on Saturday night up in Fargo.

Ludtke and Ben Steeves had the assist on the power play goal.

Ludtke took the shot at first, but it ricocheted off Fargo goalie Hugo Haas. The puck found Steeves’ stick, and he made a backhanded pass to Irey, who stood about five feet away.

Irey went top shelf on the shot, and put the puck past Haas.

Irey wasn’t done there.

He tied the game again, this time at 3-3, with 7:22 left in the game.

It also came on a power play opportunity. Charlie Schoen was skating down the right side of the zone, while Irey was shaded toward the middle. Schoen passed the puck right before he got parallel to the goal, and that’s when he passed it to Irey.

Irey flicked the puck into the net. Mikey Adamson also had an assist.

The loss against Fargo put the Musketeers at 2-2 on the season, and tied for fifth with four points with Waterloo.

The Musketeers were supposed to play Omaha last Friday night, but that game was postponed due to mechanical errors.

Sioux City has played just twice in 20 days after playing in two tournaments at home and out in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area.

“I think you want to get into a rhythm,” Strand said. “We have guys who want more touches. They want to grow. I think there’s a list they get to grow in, and you have to do that by playing.”

Sioux City plays Friday against Sioux Falls, then it has a two-game homestand against the top two teams in the conference, Tri-City and Des Moines.

