Kirklan Irey scores two power-play goals in Sioux City Musketeers loss

FARGO, N.D. – The Sioux City Musketeers lost to the Fargo Force on Saturday night, 4-3, continuing their bad fortune in Fargo.

Andre Gasseau scored the game-winning goal with 1 minute, 42 seconds left in the game to give the Force the win at home.

Gasseau scored his fourth goal of the season, and it came on a power play situation. Trevor Griebel and Tyler Rollwagen had the assist on the go-ahead goal.

Rollwagen and Gasseau put the Force up 2-0 early, as both of them recorded goal in the first period. The Force first scored with 9:01 left in the first period thanks to Rollwagen, then Gasseau – who had a hat trick – scored his first goal with 3:30 left in the first period.

The Musketeers tied the game thanks to a goal in the second period and one early in the third period.

Luke Antonacci put the Musketeers on the board with an unassisted goal with 17:05 left in the second period. It’s Antonacci’s first goal of the season.

The Musketeers had three power play opportunities in the second period, but Fargo denied Sioux City to score within those three chances.

Sioux City, however, did take advantage of its first power-play chance in the third period.

Luke Gramer was penalized for slashing with 21 seconds to go in the second period, so the two-minute penalty was carried over into the third stanza.

With eight seconds left in the power play, Kirklan Irey scored to make the score 2-2. Griffin Ludtke and Ben Steeves had the assist on the power play goal.

Ludtke took the shot at first, but it ricocheted off Fargo goalie Hugo Haas. The puck found Steeves’ stick, and he made a backhanded pass to Irey, who stood about five feet away.

Irey went top shelf on the shot, and put the puck past Haas.

Irey wasn’t done there.

He tied the game again, this time at 3-3, with 7:22 left in the game.

It also came on a power play opportunity. Charlie Schoen was skating down the right side of the zone, while Irey was shaded toward the middle. Schoen passed the puck right before he got parallel to the goal, and that’s when he passed it to Irey.

Irey flicked the puck into the net. Mikey Adamson also had an assist.

Sioux City goalie Axel Mangbo had 36 saves on 40 shots.

