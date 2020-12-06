Last second goal stuns Sioux City Musketeers

OMAHA, Neb. -- A goal in the final second of the game was the difference as the Sioux City Musketeers dropped a 3-2 decision to Omaha on Saturday.

Sioux City opened the scoring with 7:09 left in the first period when Tabor Heaslip deflected a feed from Brenden Olson past Lancers netminder Jakub Dobes. But Omaha answered back with two goals in the second period and took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Ben Steeves tied the game with 9:11 left in regulation, collecting a saucer pass from Nikita Krivokrasov and beating Dobes stickside. The Musketeers went on the power play with 1:49 remaining but a turnover in the final seconds led to a shorthanded Omaha goal just before time expired.

Heaslip, Steeves, Olson and Krivokrasov each recorded a point for Sioux City while netminder Darius Bell finished with 24 saves. The Musketeers are now 1-3 and return to action Saturday, December 12, at Waterloo.

