Late goals propel Musketeers to win over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS-- The Sioux City Musketeers roared back from a two-goal deficit on Friday night to emerge with a one-point rivalry game win over Sioux Falls. The Muskies scored three goals in the final period to secure a 4-3 victory.

Owen McLaughlin scored the first goal of the day for Sioux City with an assist from Charlie Schoen and Mikey Adamson, at the 4:50 mark of the first period.

Things went poorly for Sioux City in the second period though, as Luke Kron, Ray Fust, and Blake Humphrey tapped in scores for the Stampede, who took a 3-1 lead going into the final frame.

But McLaughlin came through again at 5:45 in the third, with his second goal of the day, with an assist from Ben Steeves. Six minutes later, at 11:19, Luke Antonacci tied it up with his second goal of the season.

At 16:23, Schoen scored the winning goal, with assists from Dylan James and Owen McLaughlin.

Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy went 33-for-36 in save opportunities, while Isak Posch of Sioux Falls went 31-of-35.

The win boosts the Musketeers record to 3-2. The team will return home on Friday to play 5-0 Tri-City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0