LINCOLN, Neb. - Lincoln got an unassisted goal from Josiah Slavin 2:03 into overtime to give the Stars a 2-1 win over Sioux City in a United States Hockey League game played at the Ice Box Friday.
The Musketeers were playing for the first time since a 12-day break and trailed much of the evening. Declan Carlile scored with 24 seconds left in the first period to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead and they held the edge until early in the third period.
Marcus Kallionkieli got the equalizer for Sioux City at 2:52 of the third period for his 13th goal of the second off an assist from Jack Babbage.
The Musketeets had a five minute power play chance to get the lead midway through the third period when Carlile got a game-misconduct penalty for a boarding infraction that ended up as a major penalty.
The winning goal came as a power play was coming to an end after the Musketeers were penalized for having too many men on the ice 54 seconds into overtime when the puck inadvertently hit the skate of a Sioux City player coming on the sheet.
Sioux City goalie Ben Kraws made 26 saves in the match while Tyler Johnson stooped 31 for the Stars (6-10-4, 16 points).
Sioux City (13-4-2) earned a point for the overtime loss and are tied with Waterloo for third place in the USHL's Western Conference with 28 points. SIoux Falls will be at the Tyson Event's Center Saturday evening.