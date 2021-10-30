Lincoln spoils Sioux City Musketeers' Halloween party

SIOUX CITY — Two points over a weekend are better than none.

The Sioux City Musketeers lost two games to the Lincoln Stars this weekend, including a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center.

Despite the loss, the Musketeers gained one point to keep up with the Stars and they needed to mount a comeback to even force overtime.

The Musketeers were down 3-1 with 17 minutes, 2 seconds left in regulation.

Both of Sioux City’s goals came within 30 seconds of one another.

Nick Pierre reeled Sioux City to within a goal with 12:38 to go. Pierre’s third goal of the season was assisted by Ralfs Bergmanis.

Then, 30 seconds later, Owen McLaughlin posted his seventh goal of the season. Dylan James and Charlie Schoen had assists for the game-tying goal.

In the OT period, Lincoln’s Mason Marcellus scored at about the halfway mark.

