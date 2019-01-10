FARGO, N.D. - Matthew Miller scored a goal and assisted on another as he helped Sioux City glide past Fargo 3-1 in a United States Hockey League game Thursday evening.
Defenseman Nolan Krenzen got his first goal of the year to geve Sioux City the lead for good 6:45 into the game on a power play with Miller garnering the only assist.
Miller doubled the Muskie lead to 2-0 early in the second period with his ninth goal of the season and Marcus Kallionkieli scored to Sioux City win 12:58 left in the game to go up 3-0.
A.J. Drobot scored with 4:06 left in the third period for the Force to end Muskie goalie Ben Kraws' shut out bid. Kraws had 25 saves to earn the win.
The contest was scheduled for Dec. 28 but postponed due to travel concerns due to weather. With Sioux City scheduled to play in Fargo on Friday, the two teams made up the game a night early.
Sioux City (17-8-4, 30 points) entered the weekend one point ahead of Fargo for fifth place in the USHL's Western Conference and the win pushed them into third place, a point head of idle Sioux Falls. The Stampede will host the Musketeers Saturday in the final game of a three-game weekend for the green and gold.