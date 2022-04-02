 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
USHL | MUSKETEERS

Musketeers beat Lincoln again, extend win streak to eight games

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb.-- Eight wins and counting. 

Musketeers vs Waterloo Black Hawks hockey

Musketeers' Ben Steeves takes a shot as Black Hawks' Tucker Ness lunges to defend him during Sioux City Musketeers vs Waterloo Black Hawks hockey action in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Sioux City Musketeers extended their win streak to eight games on Saturday night, with a 5-1 victory over Lincoln, the second win in two nights for the Muskies over the Stars. 

Ben Steeves got the scoring started with a power-play goal for Sioux City at 15:09 in the first period, with an assist from defenseman Damien Carfagna. 

Steeves scored again 23 seconds into the second period on another power-play, as the Muskies roared out in front of the Stars, 2-0. 

In the third period, Dylan James scored his fifth goal in the span of two games, this one without an assist. James scored four goals on Friday in Sioux City's 7-4 win over Lincoln, and did so with his mom watching from the stands. 

People are also reading…

His Saturday goal came at the 4:03 mark of the third, and gave Sioux City a 3-0 lead. 

Tabor Heaslip made it 4-0 at 16:36 in the third with an unassisted goal of his own, but Lincoln's offense finally answered just 23 seconds later. 

At 16:59, Doug Grimes scored for the Stars, with assists from Antonio Fernandez and Yu Sato, to make it a 4-1 game. 

Garrett Brown scored the final goal of the night for Sioux City at 19:59 in the third, to secure a 5-1 victory for the Musketeers. 

Sioux City took 23 total shots in the game, and went 2-for-5 on power plays, while Lincoln took 27 total shots, and went 0-for-6 on PPOs. 

Muskies' goalie Alex Tracy made 26 saves on 27 opportunities.

The Musketeers are now 35-14 on the season, good for second place in the USHL Western Conference. Sioux City returns home Sunday, for a 3:05 p.m. game against Sioux Falls. 

5 months for $5
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: West vs South Sioux City girls soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News