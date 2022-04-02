Musketeers beat Lincoln again, extend win streak to eight games

LINCOLN, Neb.-- Eight wins and counting.

The Sioux City Musketeers extended their win streak to eight games on Saturday night, with a 5-1 victory over Lincoln, the second win in two nights for the Muskies over the Stars.

Ben Steeves got the scoring started with a power-play goal for Sioux City at 15:09 in the first period, with an assist from defenseman Damien Carfagna.

Steeves scored again 23 seconds into the second period on another power-play, as the Muskies roared out in front of the Stars, 2-0.

In the third period, Dylan James scored his fifth goal in the span of two games, this one without an assist. James scored four goals on Friday in Sioux City's 7-4 win over Lincoln, and did so with his mom watching from the stands.

His Saturday goal came at the 4:03 mark of the third, and gave Sioux City a 3-0 lead.

Tabor Heaslip made it 4-0 at 16:36 in the third with an unassisted goal of his own, but Lincoln's offense finally answered just 23 seconds later.

At 16:59, Doug Grimes scored for the Stars, with assists from Antonio Fernandez and Yu Sato, to make it a 4-1 game.

Garrett Brown scored the final goal of the night for Sioux City at 19:59 in the third, to secure a 5-1 victory for the Musketeers.

Sioux City took 23 total shots in the game, and went 2-for-5 on power plays, while Lincoln took 27 total shots, and went 0-for-6 on PPOs.

Muskies' goalie Alex Tracy made 26 saves on 27 opportunities.

The Musketeers are now 35-14 on the season, good for second place in the USHL Western Conference. Sioux City returns home Sunday, for a 3:05 p.m. game against Sioux Falls.

