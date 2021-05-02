Musketeers beat Omaha to finish playoff sweep

"Chase's game just kept elevating all year long," Strand said. "I think when you put good players in good spots, good things happen."

Omaha tied the game up early in the second period, as Cam Mitchell hit the net, with assists from Nick Perna and Liam Devlin. Going into the final period, the game was tied at one goal apiece.

In the third, Hryckowian pushed his team to a victory, with his 17th goal of the season.

Omaha went 0-for-6 on the night in power play opportunities, as Sioux City thrived, even while shorthanded.

"We had to play defense first, but I think good defense led to offense," Strand said. "That's a select group that goes out and kills penalties all the time, and it takes a lot of commitment."

Bradley, who leads Sioux City in scoring this season, started his USHL career with Omaha before being traded to the Musketeers last March. For him, the opportunity to sweep Omaha on the road, in the postseason, was especially meaningful.