Musketeers beat Tri-City in shootout victory

KEARNEY, Neb.-- The Sioux City Musketeers won in thrilling fashion on Friday night, as Bennett Schimek lifted the Muskies to a 4-3 shootout victory over first-place Tri-City

The win was the 10th consecutive victory for Sioux City, which has not lost a game since March 11.

Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Owen McLaughlin got the scoring started for the Muskies with a goal at 1:10 in the first period, with assists from Dylan James and Ralfs Bergmanis to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

Dylan Gratton scored for Sioux City at 3:17 with assists from Ben Doran and Sam Deckhut, and McLaughlin added another score for Sioux City at 4:21. Less than five minutes into the game, the Musketeers had a 3-0 lead.

But the lead didn't last, as Lleyton Roed and Mason Wheeler scored in the second period for Tri-City, and Mitchell Miller tied it 3-3 with a goal at 17:59 in the third. At the end of regulation, the game was still deadlocked at three goals apiece.

The game remained tied after one overtime, so things were sent to a shootout. After neither team managed to score after four tries, Sioux City's Bennett Schimek finally snuck one in.

The Storm's Jeremy Wilmer then failed to score on his turn, clinching another big win for Sioux City.

Musketeers' goal-tender Alex Tracy made 32 saves on 35 opportunities, while Tri-City's Arsenii Sergeev went 25-for-28.

Tri-City out-shot the Muskies, 35 to 29, while going 1-for-2 on power play opportunities.

With the win, Sioux City improved to 37-14 overall, while Tri-City is 41-10.

Sioux City played Tri-City again on Saturday, after the Journal's deadline.

