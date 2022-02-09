Musketeers' Ben Steeves gets shootout goal in win

SIOUX CITY — Ben Steeves played out his final shot in his head — and on the ice — before Tuesday’s win over Sioux Falls.

Steeves made the game-winning goal in a shootout that led the Musketeers to a 4-3 win over the Stampede at the Tyson Events Center.

Steeves made a move that faked out Stampede goalie Noah Grannan, and it proved to be the one goal the Musketeers needed to gain two pivotal points in the Western Conference standings.

“Being down in the third (period) after dominating that team, it can get frustrating,” Steeves said. “We had some chances in overtime, but it was nice to get the win in the shootout.”

Steeves started skating down the left-hand side of the rink toward Grannan. He went a few feet near the face-off circle, and acted like he was going to shoot the puck from the top end of the face-off circle.

The shot forced Grannan to close his legs, thinking the shot was going to be along the ice.

That short pause allowed Steeves to speed to the right side of the crease, where he got an open shot as Grannan tried to catch the puck with his glove as his weight went toward the ice.

Steeves practiced that shot during a shootout drill earlier Tuesday morning, and his teammates encouraged him to go for it if the situation presented itself.

Steeves practiced it three times.

“I knew that I was going to mix in a fake shot and I went to my backhand,” Steeves said. “When I faked that shot, I kept the puck there and went to my backhand. I, honestly, the way I go about it, if it doesn’t work in practice, I use it in a game; if it does work in practice, it’s not gonna work in a game. So, it didn’t really work in practice, but my goalie did say it was a really good move.”

On the other side of the rink, Axel Mangbo — who recorded 20 saves in regulation and the shootout — denied the Stampede any chance of scoring in the shootout.

The Stampede sent out Daniel Russell, Maddox Fleming and Michael LaStarza, but Mangbo blocked all three shots.

The Musketeers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period. Tomi Leppanen opened up the scoring with a goal at the three-minute, 11-second mark of the game. Ralfs Bergmanis and Ben Doran had assists on the play. It was the seventh assist for both players, while it was the fourth goal of the season for Leppanen.

Tabor Heaslip scored at the 7:54 mark, and it was his seventh goal. Grant Slukynsky and Owen Fowler had assists on the play.

The Stampede scored three straight, and two of those three came off the power play.

Bergmanis tied the game at 3-3 with 3:19 left to play in the game. Bergmanis was near the center of the zone, and he ripped the biscuit past Grannan that tied the game.

Owen McLaughlin and Dylan James had assists on the play.

“Bergmanis tying that game gave us so much energy,” Steeves said.

The win came under assistant coach Colten St. Clair, as he was filling in for head coach Luke Strand. He was out of town attending his son’s senior night up in Wisconsin.

