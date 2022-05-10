Musketeers complete sweep of Tri-City, advance to Clark Cup Final

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers have claimed the Western Conference’s spot in the Clark Cup Final.

Sioux City defeated Tri-City 2-0 on Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center over Tri-City, completing the three-game series sweep over the Storm.

Grant Slukynsky scored the game’s lone goal during the second period. It came at the 12-minute, 20-second mark of the period. Tabor Heaslip had the assist on the play.

The puck was loose around the net, and Slukynsky was near the net to maintain control of the puck and he muscled it past Storm goaltender Arsenii Sergeev.

It was Slukynsky’s first goal of the playoffs.

The Musketeers had to battle through three short-handed opportunities in the first period. They were called for three penalties, and Owen Fowler was charged with two of them, despite the Storm being physical themselves.

The Storm went 0-for-3 in those first-period chances, and overall, Sioux City denied all five chances the Storm had on the power play.

Tri-City pulled Sergeev with 1:39 left in the third period, getting an extra man on the ice. The Musketeers’ deense stood tall.

Alex Tracy had another shutout in net for the Musketeers. He was 31-for-31 in save opportunities, and it’s his second shutout in a week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0