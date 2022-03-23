Musketeers' Damien Carfagna making his mark in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Change is never easy, but in the sports world, it comes around often.

Late last month, the Sioux City Musketeers traded for Green Bay defenseman Damien Carfagna, a University of New Hampshire commit who scored the game-winning goal at the BioSteel All-American Game back on Jan. 17.

Carfagna had five goals and 32 assists in 40 games before he was traded to Sioux City on Feb. 25, and was described by Muskies General Manager Andy Johnson as “one of the best defenseman in the USHL.”

So far, Carfagna has adjusted well to his new city and new teammates, with four assists through his first nine games. He now has five goals and 36 total assists on the season, tied with Sioux City teammate Owen McClaughlin for ninth-most in the USHL.

Carfagna’s most recent contribution came on Saturday, when he assisted on Owen McLaughlin’s goal in Sioux City’s 5-2 win over Des Moines.

“It’s fun,” Carfagna said of his new team. “It’s a winning culture here, the guys get along really well, and they know what it takes to win, and all the little sacrifices. It’s something special to be a part of so far.”

Carfagna took a big step forward in his second season with the Gamblers, going from 12 assists and 18 total points last year to a team-high 32 assists in 2021-2022, and ranked third on the team with 37 total points.

While he proved himself to be one of Green Bay’s most effective players, Carfagna was available for other teams thanks to the Gamblers’ sub-par 21-24 record, which currently has them in sixth place in the USHL Eastern Conference.

“We just thought, Damien was a coveted player by our staff,” Musketeers head coach Luke Strand said. “When you have a chance to add a piece that can make a difference, this is a big time of year for that piece.”

Carfagna, a 19-year native of Wood Ridge, N.J., has impressed Strand so far with his skating ability and hockey IQ.

“He’s a very good skater with a big time brain about the game and the way he plays,” Strand said. “His puck skills and stick skills are so good that when he is in danger, he can succeed that way, but when he has the puck, he makes a huge difference.”

Getting traded was an experience that led to a mix of emotions for Carfagna. When it went down, Carfagna was called into Green Bay head coach Pat Mikesch’s office, and was then put in touch with Johnson, who told him to meet the Musketeers that night in Des Moines for their game against the Buccaneers.

Carfagna and his father got in the car and made the drive to Des Moines, where Carfagna made his Muskies debut in a 4-2 Sioux City win. Even though he is excited to join a now playoff-bound Musketeers squad, the trade was still bittersweet for Carfagna.

“Of course, it’s tough,” Carfagna said. “The connections you make there and the bonds you have. But at the end of the day, you’re going to have those for the rest of your life, those aren’t going anywhere.”

For any team, trading and acquiring players can be a tricky situation, as acquiring the wrong player can throw off the delicate clubhouse ecosystem.

Along with figuring out how a player can help his team on the ice, Strand and Johnson also have to make sure that the player fits in well with the rest of the team, and doesn’t ruin any good team mojo.

“It’s the biggest threat, I think, the threat of losing the swagger of your group, and of someone maybe losing a minute or a situation to play in,” Strand said. “But to our credit, I think the maturity of our group shows up in this case.”

It takes a little while for any traded player to adjust to their new surroundings, but Carfagna is not the only Musketeer who has had to go through it. Musketeers’ forward Owen Fowler was acquired by Sioux City via trade in early February, while forward Grant Slukynsky joined the team in an offseason trade with Fargo.

As a fellow traded player himself, Slukynsky has a simple piece of advice for Carfagna.

“My advice would just be ‘Be Yourself,’” Slukynsky said. “He’s obviously a highly skilled player, and we’ve got a highly skilled team, so he’s fit in well for the first few games that he’s played with us. Just be yourself, and play your game.”

