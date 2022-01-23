Musketeers defeat Fargo for third straight win

FARGO, N.D.-- Three in a row, here we go.

The Sioux City Musketeers improved their winning streak to three games on Saturday night, as the Muskies beat Fargo for the second time in three days.

Sioux City got two goals from Ben Steeves, and 18 saves from Axel Mangbo, en-route to a 4-2 victory.

Steeves scored the first goal of the day at the 2:45 mark of the first period, with assists from Bennett Schimek and Kirklan Irey. Steeves had a busy first period, with the goal and a 10-minute major penalty for fighting Fargo's Joe Palodichuk.

The Force tied it up at 19:33, with a goal from Cole Knuble, but Sioux City took the lead for good in the second, when Ben Doran scored at 10:39, on assists from William Smith and Luke Antonacci.

Schimek made it a 3-1 game at 12:55 with a goal on assists from Irey and Doran.

Ryan Alexander of Fargo then made it a one-goal game when he tapped one in at 17:16, but Steeves third period score was the final goal of the day, securing the Musketeers' fourth win in their past five games.

Sioux City finished 1-for-3 on power play opportunities, while Fargo went 0-for-3. The Musketeers outshot the Force, 43-20.

The Musketeers are now 18-10 on the season, good for second place behind Tri-City in the USHL Western Conference. They will host Sioux Falls on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0