LINCOLN | Ian Malcolmson scored 11 seconds into the game and goalie Jake Sibell stopped 34 shots while leading the Sioux City Musketeers to a 3-1 United States Hockey League win over the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box Thursday evening.
Malcolmson's seventh goal of the season gave Sioux City (20-14-7) the lead for good. Defenseman Nolan Krenzen assisted on the goal that became the fastest first goal of the season for Coach Luke Strand's Musketeers.
Bobby Brink also had two goals for Sioux City, hiking the Musketeer advantage to 2-0 at 14:48 of the opening period. Brink, who now has 19 goals, increased the game lead to three in the opening minute of the third period.
Brink, who had a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Lincoln on Nov. 10 at the Tyson Events Center, hiked his scoring streak to 15 games. It was his fifth multi-goal game of the season.
The Muskies were done scoring for the night but had plenty to hold on for the win, with only a goal by the Stars' Brock Bremer to spoil a shutout bid by Sibell at 2:02 of the final frame.
Sibell (4-4-1) stopped all but one of the 35 shots he faced for his second win of the month.
Lincoln, the last-place team in the Western Conference, continued a challenging campaign and dropped to 10-28-5 (25 points).