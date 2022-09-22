Musketeers drop 2022-23 opener in USHL Fall Classic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pair of late third period goals scored by the Green Bay Gamblers paved the way to their 4-2 regular season opening victory over the Sioux City Musketeers.

At the 16:43 mark of the third period in a game that was deadlocked 2-2, Green Bay forward, James Duerr broke away from the Sioux City defense and scored the game winning goal for the Gamblers.

An empty net goal from Duerr 1 minute and 13 seconds later secured the two goal victory for Green Bay.

The game began with a scoreless deadlock through the first period. Green Bay’s offense raced out of the gates, outshooting the Musketeers 15-6 through the first twenty minutes. Sioux City goaltender Axel Mangbo (0-1) took the loss but stopped all 15 shots he faced during the period and saved 29/32 on the day.

It remained scoreless until the midway point of the second when the offenses started to find their footing. Artyom Levshunov scored the first goal of the USHL season at the 9:21 mark of the middle period giving Green Bay a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City responded with a pair of goals in quick succession to take a 2-1 lead. Having scored the final goal of the 2021-22 season with his Clark Cup overtime winner, Nick Pierre lit the lamp at 11:29 in the second to tie it.

Kaden Shahan scored just one minute and 42 seconds later with a snap shot directly off of a Musketeer face-off win to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead.

The Gamblers tied the game at two on a power play goal from Jacob Martin at the 16:47 mark of the second period. Green Bay was 2-for-4 on the power play during the contest while Sioux City went 0-for-1.

Receiving the win for the Gamblers was former Musketeer goalie Kristoffer Eberly (1-0) as he stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Sioux City returns to the ice on Friday afternoon to face the Chicago Steel in their second of two Fall Classic Games with puck drop set for 1:30 pm CT.