Musketeers drop second game of season in USHL Fall Classic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sioux City Musketeers fell to the Chicago Steel 7-4 on Friday afternoon as they dropped both contests in the 2022 USHL Fall Classic.

Both teams lit the lamp consistently in the first period. The Steel raced out to a 2-0 lead with goals scored 31 seconds apart from each other from Jack Harvey and Nicholas Moldenhauer.

Sioux City responded with a pair of goals from Max Strand and Kaden Shahan within one minute and 53 seconds of each other to quickly knot the game up 2-2.

The Steel however again turned to their quick strike offense with two goals 37 seconds apart. Jack Harvey netted his second of the game and Michael Emerson gave them a 4-2 lead at the 17:55 mark of the first.

Chicago out shot Sioux City 10-8 in the first period. But the Musketeers controlled the puck for much of the rest of the game, outshooting Chicago from that point on 38-9.

The two teams traded goals in the second period. Shahan scored his second of the contest and his third of the Fall Classic, giving him an early lead in the Sioux City locker room with three goals through two games.

Moldenhauer netted a power play goal, his second of the tilt, to give Chicago a 5-3 lead after two periods.

In the third, the Steel gained a three goal cushion from Thor Byfuglien to go ahead 6-3. The Musketeers responded with an impressive goal from Ben Poitras, his first of the season to pull back to within two but Chicago finished it off with an empty net tally from Mick Thompson to give the game its final score, 7-4.

Axel Mangbo (0-2) took the loss and stopped 12 of 18 shots. Jack Stark (1-0) picked up the win in his first start of the season allowing only four goals on 46 shots.

The Musketeers will not hit the ice again until they face the Des Moines Buccaneers on Oct. 8 for the 2022 home opener and banner night at the Tyson Events Center.