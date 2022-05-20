 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CLARK CUP FINAL

Musketeers' Dylan James scores two goals in Game 3 win over Madison

  • 0
Musketeers vs Tri-City Storm conference final hockey

Musketeers' Dylan James fights for the puck against Tri-City Storm's Matt Basgall during the USHL Western Conference Final Game 3 with Sioux City Musketeers vs Tri City Storm at the Tyson Events Center on May 10 in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Just one win away.

Sioux CIty Musketeers forward Dylan James scored the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left to win Game 3 of the United States Hockey League Clark Cup Final, 3-2, over the Madison Capitols on Friday in Middleton, Wisconsin.

James’ goal came on the backdoor as he attacked the Madison net. James got the rebound after a deflection, and settled the puck down before shooting the game-winner.

James also scored in the first period, as he scored at the 4:11 mark of the first period.

Madison bounced back to score two straight goals after James’ first goal.

Ben Doran tied the game late in the second period. That goal happened at the 16-minute, 26-second mark.

Doran passed the puck to Dylan Gratton out by the blue line, and Gratton took the puck across the blue line over to Luke Antonacci.

Antonacci shot the puck from the blue line, but it went off Madison goaltender Simon Latkoczy. Doran was near the net to grab the deflection, and shot it into the net to tie the game.

People are also reading…

Alex Tracy was 31-for-33 in save opportunities.

Game 4 is at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Middleton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Musketeers score four first-period goals in win over Tri-City

Sioux City Musketeers score four first-period goals in win over Tri-City

“Now we need just one more win to finish them off,” said forward Ben Steeves, who scored twice in the win on Saturday. “I think we know what we need to do rest-wise. Maybe get some shut-eye on the way home. Then on Monday, we’ll get a quick rip, be sharp as we always are, and on Tuesday, we come ready. We have to have more energy.”

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News