Musketeers' Dylan James scores two goals in Game 3 win over Madison

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Just one win away.

Sioux CIty Musketeers forward Dylan James scored the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left to win Game 3 of the United States Hockey League Clark Cup Final, 3-2, over the Madison Capitols on Friday in Middleton, Wisconsin.

James’ goal came on the backdoor as he attacked the Madison net. James got the rebound after a deflection, and settled the puck down before shooting the game-winner.

James also scored in the first period, as he scored at the 4:11 mark of the first period.

Madison bounced back to score two straight goals after James’ first goal.

Ben Doran tied the game late in the second period. That goal happened at the 16-minute, 26-second mark.

Doran passed the puck to Dylan Gratton out by the blue line, and Gratton took the puck across the blue line over to Luke Antonacci.

Antonacci shot the puck from the blue line, but it went off Madison goaltender Simon Latkoczy. Doran was near the net to grab the deflection, and shot it into the net to tie the game.

Alex Tracy was 31-for-33 in save opportunities.

Game 4 is at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Middleton.

