Musketeers even series with Madison in Clark Cup Final

Sioux City's Dylan James works to maintain control over the puck while being chased by Ben Dexheimer, left, and Casey Severo during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Musketeer head coach Luke Strand calls to his squad during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Madison's Jack Musa, left, and Sioux City's Garrett Brown battle for the puck during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Sioux City's Owen Fowler collides with Madison's Brendan Lamb during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Sioux City's Ben Doran tries to keep the puck away from Madison's Reid Pabich during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Sioux City's Sam Deckhut looks to pass around Madison's Blake Dangos during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Sioux City's Bennett Schimek passes the puck past Madison's Nicholas Wallace during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Sioux City's Tabor Heaslip moves the puck down ice during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Sioux City's Axel Mangbo skates onto the ice during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Musketeers mascot Charlie Battle watches the action during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Musketeers fans celebrate a goal late in the first period during Sioux City Musketeers vs Madison Capitols USHL game two Clark Cup championship hockey action played Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
“Now we need just one more win to finish them off,” said forward Ben Steeves, who scored twice in the win on Saturday. “I think we know what we need to do rest-wise. Maybe get some shut-eye on the way home. Then on Monday, we’ll get a quick rip, be sharp as we always are, and on Tuesday, we come ready. We have to have more energy.”
Looking briefly ahead, Sioux City takes on top-seeded Tri-City in the conference finals. Game 1 is Friday in Kearney, while Game 2 is Saturday. The Musketeers will host the Storm at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday for Game 3 of the series.
