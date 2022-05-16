 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

Musketeers even series with Madison in Clark Cup Final

SIOUX CITY — The series is tied. 

Sioux City scored two goals Monday night to beat Madison 3-0 in Game 2 of the USHL's Clark Cup Final, evening the series at 1-1. 

Ralfs Bergmanis scored the Muskies' first goal of the night in the final minute of the first period. Ben Steeves had the assist. 

Then, in the third period, Bennett Schimek scored on a 1-on-1 fast break opportunity to make the score 2-0. 

Just for good measure, Owen Fowler scored in the final minute of the game. 

Alex Tracy recorded another shutout, tallying 20 saves. 

