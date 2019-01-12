SIOUX FALLS | Anthony Romano and Ethan Phillips each recorded a goal and an assist while leading the Sioux Falls Stampede to a 4-3 United States Hockey League win over the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Brian Chambers contributed two assists for Sioux Falls (19-9-2), which entered the game tied with Sioux City for fourth in the Western Conference at 39 points. Chambers assisted on second-period goals from Matt Kessel and Jared Westcott, Kessel’s goal snapping a 1-1 tie, 4 ½ minutes into the frame.
Ian Malcolmson extended his scoring streak to three games with his third multiple-point game of the season for Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers.
Malcolmson knotted the game at 1-all when he scored on Jordan Steinmetz’s assist with 4:31 left in the first period. Malcolmson and Tommy Pasanen later assisted on Marcus Kallionkieli’s 16th goal of the season with 1:46 left in the game.
Dating back to a 5-4 shootout win over Dubuque on Dec. 14, Sioux City (17-9-5) has played six games decided by a goal in its last eight games. Two of those games have resulted in losses while the other two were overtime defeats which resulted in a point in the standings.
Albin Nilsson scored a second-period goal for the Musketeers, now 1-3 this season against the Stampede.
The Musketeers will continue their January road trip with Tuesday night’s action at Waterloo. It will be the beginning of a three-game week for Sioux City, which is at Madison on Friday and Chicago on Saturday.