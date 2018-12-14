SIOUX CITY | As of late, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have been one of the United States Hockey League’s most exciting teams.
Sometimes one of the league’s unluckiest squads, Dubuque was involved in an overtime situation for the second straight night and the third straight contest Friday night at the Tyson Events Center. Riese Gaber scored two goals for a squad that rallied from a 4-1 deficit to force overtime with the game deadlocked at four goals apiece.
Sioux City wound up winning the game in a shootout. Viljami Nimien scored the winning goal for a 5-4 shootout win.
Ian Malcolmson scored two goals for Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers, which missed two power-play chances, including one in the final two minutes of the third period.
Back-to-back goals about a minute and a half apart from James Sanchez and Gaber midway through the second period began Dubuque’s rally from the three-goal deficit, created when Malcolmson and Brock Baker scored goals 31 seconds apart early in the second period.
Dubuque, by the way, is 3-4-5 in games decided by a goal. Friday night’s action at the Musketeers’ rink marked the fifth consecutive game where the outcome offered a 1-goal difference.
The two teams will again square off Saturday night.
The Musketeers, which received first-period goals 20 seconds apart from Malcolmson and Jordan Steinmetz, scored as many goals in this game as they had in each of their three previous games. Malcolmson, a right wing on the line that also consisted of left wing Marcus Kallionkieli and center Martin Pospisil, became the squad’s fifth player this season to score two or more goals in a game.
Malcolmson has always had this kind of goal-scoring capability. The 5-foot-10, 163-pounder from Waukesha, Wis., was a scoring machine as a prep, tallying 132 goals and 126 assists from 2013-17 at Waukesha High School.
Malcolmson goes into Saturday night’s game against Dubuque with four goals against Eastern Conference teams. Incidentally, that’s the same number of goals that Kallionkieli has while both Pospisil and Matthew Miller each have three for a team that’s 5-1 versus the East.
Sioxu City goaltender Ben Kraws will face the similar challenges Saturday night against Dubuque, which has dropped six of the last eight games against Sioux City, dating back to the 2014-15 season when the Musketeers, then guided by Jay Varady, won the Western Conference regular-season title.
Sanchez, an Arizona State University recruit, has nine goals and 15 assists for the Fighting Saints. Teammate Matias Maccelli hiked his scoring streak to 13 games when he assisted on each of the second-period goals.
Sioux City was headed into its first shootout of the season. Dubuque was 0-2 in shootouts.