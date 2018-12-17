SIOUX CITY | Martin Pospisil has so many positives in his life.
First of all, the Sioux City Musketeers center is the United States Hockey League’s top scorer with 34 points.
Pospisil, who has 11 goals and 23 assists, plays on perhaps the USHL’s best line. Right wing Bobby Brink is one of three players tied for second in the league with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) while left wing Marcus Kallionkieli is third among rookie scorers with 21 points (13, 8).
The native of Zvolen, Slovakia, has been rewarded for his strong play. Beginning on the day after Christmas, he will play for Slovakia, one of 10 teams which will participate in the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championship, which will run until Jan. 5 at Vancouver, British Columbia.
“It will be fun to represent my country,” said Pospisil, a playmaker with career totals of 19 goals and 52 assists in two seasons for Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers, who head into the Holiday Break fourth in the Western Conference with a 14-7-3 record.
“I am so excited to play with the boys from my home. We have a really good team. We have so many skilled players. We have some tough guys. It looks like a very good team. We’ll see what happens.”
Enthusiasm and confidence are two of the traits Strand believes will carry Pospisil, a fourth-round draft pick last summer for the NHL’s Calgary Flames, to success with the Slovakians, who will compete in Pool B along with Sweden (last year’s silver medalist), the United States (last year’s bronze medalist), Finland and Kazakhstan.
Defending champion Canada heads Pool A, competing along with Czech Republic, Denmark, Russia and Switzerland.
“A year ago, Martin comes over, then puts himself on the map with being an NHL pick to Calgary,” said Strand. “He hasn’t been awarded to represent his country like this in the past. It is so well-deserved, what he has done to our league, this year, offensively. I think one thing people don’t give him credit for is, defensively, he is rock solid.”
The 6-foot-2, 181-pounder has basically picked up where he left off, last season. The younger brother of Kristian Pospisil, a left wing who had 23 goals and 34 assists while helping the 2016-17 Musketeers win the Anderson Cup and then reach the Clark Cup Finals, scored in 19 of his final 27 games last season for a 26-26-8 squad that missed the playoffs by a mere two points.
No USHL player this season experienced a stronger start than Pospisil, who scored in each of his first 14 games. Two of his three assists in a season-opening 5-3 win over the Green Bay Gamblers went on goals scored by Kallionkieli while another went to Brink, who on Sunday night, scored the first of two goals for the U.S. in a 2-0 win over Russia during the gold medal game at the World Junior A Championship in Bonnyville, Alberta.
Overall, Pospisil has scored in 19 of the Musketeers’ 22 games. Second in the USHL in assists, the Zvolen Zensation simply can’t say enough about his linemates.
“I enjoy every shift with those guys,” said Pospisil. “Marcus is a great scorer. He has skills. He has a great shot.”
True. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Kallionkieli scored in eight of first nine games, which included a pair of 2-goal efforts. He’s second among USHL rookies with a 23.2 shooting percentage.
Brink, who last season had 18 goals and 33 assists while leading Minnetonka to the Minnesota Class 2A state championship, scored in each of his first seven games. He’s the USHL’s only player with two hat tricks.
“Bobby is a really smart player,” said Pospisil. “He also has a great shot. He has a great hockey IQ.”
It’s because of players like Brink and Kallionkieli that Pospisil's play has changed.
A year ago, heading into Christmas, Pospisil logged 103 penalty minutes. He finished his rookie season as the USHL’s runaway leader with 253.
Thus far, Pospisil has 64 PIMs, which included three penalties in last weekend’s series split with Dubuque. Taking over Brink’s RW spot, Ian Malcolmson (4, 6) had a goal and an a assist in the two games, courtesy of Pospisil.
“He knows how much he can impact a hockey game, being on the ice,” said Strand. “There is no one tougher than him in the league. At the same time, there might not be a better offensive player for 200 feet of the rink. I think he’s more patient with what is all going on out there.
“At the same time, as he continues to grow in his career, this is the expectation of Calgary. This is the expectation of Sioux City. This is the expectation of Martin. He is more valuable on the ice than he is in the box.”
Pospisil is the only Slovakian who plays in the USHL. Tied for second on the Musketeers with 11 points (5, 6) for the league’s fifth-ranked power play (22.6 percent), Pospisil also proves his value with leadership and has dreams of achieving what his older brother experienced.
Staying out of the box, he feels, will get him there.
“You can’t make points from the penalty box,” said Pospisil. “I was thinking about this before the season. Then, after the first game, we scored so many points together, me and Marcus and Bobby. I just have to stay on the ice and play smart.”