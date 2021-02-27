Musketeers' Matteo Constantini scores game-winning goal in shootout win over Stars

SIOUX CITY — Matteo Costantini scored twice on Friday, including the game-winning goal in a shootout, to help the Musketeers top Lincoln 3-2 at the Tyson Events Center.

Griffin Ludtke opened the scoring with 11:23 left in the first period, firing a wrist-shot from the left circle that zipped by Stars netminder Ryan Ouellette. Eight minutes later Costantini collected a turned-over puck in the Lincoln offensive zone and fired it past Ouellette to give the Musketeers a 2-0 lead.

But the Stars came roaring back to tie things up with a pair of power play goals, the first coming with 22 seconds left in the second period and the later with 15:12 remaining in regulation.

The rest of the third period and the ensuing five-minute overtime session provided no scoring, sending the two squads to a shootout. Still knotted after four rounds, Akira Schmid stopped Lincoln’s Stanley Cooley before Costantini found the back of the net to send Musketeer fans home happy.

Schmid finished with 27 shots as the Musketeers improve to 15-17-1 overall. The two teams met again Saturday night in Lincoln.

