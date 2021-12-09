Musketeers notebook: Goalie Alex Tracy commits to Minnesota State men's hockey

SIOUX CITY — Once Alex Tracy stepped onto the Minnesota State University campus earlier this week, he knew.

The Sioux City Musketeers goalie announced on Wednesday his commitment to the Mavericks men’s hockey program in Mankato, Minnesota, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.

Tracy met the players, and he enjoyed the vibe and the culture that the Mavericks carried on and off the ice.

Tracy knew it was an important decision and he took it seriously.

“I got the feeling that this is where I wanted to be,” Tracy said. “Really, the main factor is how I felt on campus. It’ll be for the next four years of my life. It’s a very huge step, not just from a hockey standpoint but also from a college-life standpoint.”

Tracy became the 11th Musketeers player on the roster to either commit or sign with a Division I program.

Earlier this month, the Musketeers had a Signing Day where those who had already committed signed to their respective programs.

Tracy tapped into his teammates in the dressing room, asking for advice and wondered what things to take into account when making his decision.

The Musketeers goalie also asked coach Luke Strand for some pointers.

According to Tracy, Strand told him that the Mavericks were interested in him and prepared him for what Tracy may see when visiting Mankato.

Tracy enters the home doubleheader fifth in the United States Hockey League in Goals Against Average at 2.37.

He has 334 saves on the season while allowing just 30 goals.

There was a stretch where Tracy didn’t allow a goal in nine regulation periods.

“Our guys love playing in front of him,” said Strand earlier in the season. “I think he’s really prepared. He practices hard. He takes it one puck at a time. He does the thing that everyone says. He’s not too small, not the way he competes. He’s a guy who wants to compete this year.”

Purmalis, Bergmanis head for World Juniors

The Musketeers will be without two of their foreign players against Omaha and Sioux Falls.

Latvian players Peteris Purmalis and Ralfs Bergmanis left Sioux City to compete in next week’s IIHF Division I World Junior Championship, which will be held in Horsholm, Denmark.

Purmalis left for Europe on Nov. 27, while Bergmanis was able to stay until Sunday.

Purmalis had to leave a little early due to complications with his U.S. visa.

Weekend preview

The Musketeers will face Sioux Falls at 7:05 inside the Tyson Events Center. The Musketeers and the Stampede have faced each other five times already, with Sioux City winning three of the four meetings.

In the last meeting, the Stampede shut out the Musketeers 2-0 on Nov. 27.

Then, at 6:05 Saturday night, Omaha comes to town for the fourth meeting between the two teams this season.

Each of the first three meetings happened at Ralston Arena. The Lancers won two out of those three meetings.

