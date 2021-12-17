Musketeers notebook: Sioux City looks to win with special teams and defense this weekend against Tri-City

SIOUX CITY — Luke Strand wants to see two things happen for the Sioux City Musketeers: Stronger play on defense and on special teams.

The Musketeers are on the road this weekend, facing Tri-City in a two-game series. The brief series is between the top two teams in the Western Conference, with the Storm having 35 points.

The Musketeers, meanwhile, have 28 points.

The Musketeers have scored on just 12 percent of their power plays, second fewest in the United States Hockey League, only to Sioux Falls.

Sioux City has been on the power play 93 times, but have scored on just 12 occasions.

With Sioux City’s roster getting healthier, Strand would like to see special teams improve.

“We feel like special teams has slipped,” Strand said. “It’s about mentality. I think special teams is about mentality. It’s a privilege, and when you’re on it, you have to take advantage of it. It’s something that we had on fire for a bit, and for me, it’s just slipped.”

When the Musketeers are short-handed, they have a penalty-kill-percentage of 82 percent, which is seventh in the United States Hockey League. They’ve allowed 14 power-play goals, which is tied for third-fewest in the league.

Strand said there’s been some changes to the special teams, and there were when captain Kirklan Irey and Bennett Schimek were out due to injuries.

Changes were also made with the World Juniors being this week, as Peteris Purmalis and Ralfs Bergmanis are playing for Latvia this week.

“Bergmanis has been a big part of our penalty kill,” Strand said. “There’s a little bit of a hole. It’s not just one individual. It’s a job for your whole team, not just for yourself.”

Bergmanis, by the way, had an assist in a 6-1 Latvian win on Thursday over Hungary. The Latvian team is 3-0 in round-robin play.

The Musketeers have been cheering on Bergmanis and Purmalis from home.

“One, we’ve had a chance to watch them and it’s neat to see our guys cheer them on,” Strand said. “If they’re here in town or away, they’re family.”

Schimek comes back

Schimek returned to the ice for the first time Saturday night in a shootout win over Omaha, and he scored the clinching goal in the shootout to give the Musketeers those much-desired two points.

Strand said it was fitting that Schimek was the one who sent the fans home happy.

Schmiek was ready to play at full throttle, even though the coaches were conscientious about that.

“Every time you gave him a little, he wanted more,” Strand said. “It has been great having him back. He brings a lot to the table with his experience, and he has missed playing. He’s the one with the smirk on his face. Bennett has a true love for the game, and that energy wore off on the guys. Every time a player comes back, you hope they stand out for what they missed out on, and what people don’t realize is when guys are out, that’s some of the hardest work they put in to get back.

“You can see Bennett paid the price rehabbing,” Strand said.

Last season, Schimek was sixth in scoring with 24 points. He had 11 goals and 13 assists.

Three more signees

The Musketeers earlier this week celebrated three more players signing their National Letters of Intent as part of early signing day.

Those three players were: Owen McLaughlin (North Dakota), Garrett Brown (Denver) and Alex Tracy with Minnesota State.

The three signed their letters on Tuesday.

McLaughlin is second among Muskies skaters with 23 points, only trailing Charlie Schoen by two.

The future Fighting Hawk and Flyers draft pick scored a goal in Saturday night’s win over the Lancers.

Tracy, meanwhile, entered the weekend with the fourth-best GAA in the league at 2.32. He has a .926 save percentage. Tracy committed to the Mavericks earlier this month.

Brown has played in all 22 games for Sioux City, and the defenseman has one point.

“Garrett is a young player with a huge upside,” Strand said. “It’s proof he’s coming closer in a quicker amount of time. That’s a moment for me that says Denver expects him to be on their campus.”

Brown’s father, Curtis, played in 736 career games in the NHL for Buffalo, San Jose and Chicago. He is currently a development coach for the Lincoln Stars.

