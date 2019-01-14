MUSKETEERS NOTES
WHO: Sioux City (17-9-5) at Waterloo (19-10-4)
WHEN/WHERE: Young Arena, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
Bobby Brink (15 goals, 18 assists) will miss his eighth straight game because of an ankle injury sustained in the 2-0 win over Russia in the gold medal game of the World Junior A Championship on Dec. 16 in Bonnyville, Alberta … Brink said on Dec. 29 that he thought he’d be back playing within a week, but Musketeers Coach Luke Strand said last week that according to a CT scan, there was a fracture in the ankle … Strand said Brink has been on the 45-day injured reserve list, but could return to playing in February … Martin Pospisil (11, 25), 10th in the United States Hockey League with 36 points, has dished two assists and has scored in two of the three games he has played since returning from the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships, where he had two assists playing for quarterfinalist Slovakia … Third in the USHL with his assist total, Pospisil has two goals and three assists in three games against Waterloo this season for a Sioux City squad that has gone 1-1-1 in those contests … Dating back to last season, Pospisil has scored in six consecutive games against Waterloo and has career totals of two goals and seven assists against them … Marcus Kallionkieli (17, 9), now the Musketeers’ goal leader, has two goals and an assist versus Waterloo this season while Parker Ford (13, 11) has three points, including a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at the Tyson Events Center on Nov. 21 … Brady Smith (2, 7), Aaron Grounds (2, 2) and Tommy Pasanen (1, 4) each have a goal against Waterloo … Ian Malcolmson (6, 8), with a point of any kind at Young Arena, will give himself a career-best scoring streak of four games … Scoring a power play goal in each of the last three games, Sioux City ranks third in the USHL at 23.9 percent and defenseman Luke Johnson (2, 19) is a leader there with two goals and 11 assists.
WATERLOO NOTES
Something will have to give Tuesday night at Young Arena because Sioux City enters third in the USHL, allowing 90 goals while Waterloo ranks third, scoring 125 goals and while posting a 2-1 advantage in the series, has outscored the Musketeers 12-9 … Fourth in USHL scoring with 41 points, Matej Blumel (19 goals, 22 assists) has four goals and two assists against the Musketeers … Two others have more than 30 points – Vladislav Firstov (16, 19) and Emil Ohrvall (17, 17) … Waterloo has the league’s top power play (29.7 percent) and the most power-play goals (41), but have been scoreless in 15 attempts in a current three-game losing streak in which they were outscored 15-6 … Six Blackhawks have at least 10 points on the man-advantage, including Blumel (7 goals, 9 assists), Firstov (6, 11) and Ohrvall (7, 6) while Joe Cassetti (12, 7) has seven power-play goals … Cassetti, who began Waterloo’s rally from a 5-1 deficit with the first of four first-period goals in a 6-5 overtime win at Sioux City on Oct. 30, has three 2-goal efforts in the last five games, including both goals in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Tri-City … Hank Sorensen (4, 16 and 3, 8 power play) has a goal and three assists against Sioux City this season and in three seasons, three goals and seven assists.
-- Jerry Giese