MUSKETEERS OUTLOOK
TUESDAY’S GAME
WHO: Fargo (12-8-3) at Sioux City (13-5-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 6:35 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Martin Pospisil (10 goals, 22 assists) pulled within a 33-32 points margin of United States Hockey League scoring leader and teammate Bobby Brink (15, 18) when he assisted along with defenseman Jack Babbage (4 assists) on a third-period goal from Marcus Kallionkieli (13, 8) in Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln … Pospisil, a fourth-round selection of the Calgary Flames in the June, 2018 NHL Draft, has career totals of three goals and 10 assists in two seasons against Fargo, including three assists in a 6-4 loss to the Force on Oct. 19 at Scheel’s Arena … Kallionkieli has four goals and an assist in his rookie season against the Force, including a 2-goal effort in the 6-4 loss, both goals assisted by Pospisil … Brock Baker (2, 5) saw a seven-game scoreless streak come to an end with a third-period goal in Saturday’s 5-1 loss at the Tyson Events Center to Sioux Falls … Matt Miller (7, 4) has scored three goals against Fargo this season … Ben Kraws (11-4-3) has risen to third in the USHL with a 2.71 goals-against average … Kraws, who is 2-1-1 against Fargo this season, is tied for third with his win total while he ranks fifth in both minutes (1,063) and saves (462) … Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers continue to excel in the penalty kill, having stopped each of the opponents’ last 18 power play chances … In fact, Sioux City ranks third in the league in both penalty kill (84.3 percent) and power play (24.0 percent) … The Musketeers’ homestand continues with home games on Friday and Saturday against Dubuque (10-9-4), both games starting at 7:05 p.m.
FARGO NOTES
Tied for eighth in the USHL with 26 points, Hank Crone (4, 22) has had a goal and five assists this season against the Musketeers … Well into his fourth season, Crone has USHL totals of 47 goals and 93 assists in a career that began in 2014-15 when he had two goals and nine assists for Omaha … Three of Crone’s assists against the Musketeers have come on the power play, two of those to Ben Meyers (15, 9), who enters the Tyson Events Center riding a four-game scoring streak which included two goals in Friday’s 4-2 win over Tri-City … Meyers has seven goals and five assists on the power play while rookie Josh Nodler (7, 12) has six goals and one assists for the league’s eighth-ranked (20.6 percent) power play … Nodler scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime win at Sioux City on Nov. 23 … Ryan O’Reilly (8, 6) has a goal and two assists against the Musketeers … Former Musketeer Conner Mayer (3, 9), who assisted on Nodler’s overtime goal on Nov. 23 at the Tyson, has a goal and four assists on the power play this season.
-- Jerry Giese